Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Will Smith has resigned from the movement image academy following his Oscars night time slap of Chris Rock and stated he would settle for any additional punishment the organisation imposed.

A spokesperson for Smith issued a press release from the actor Friday afternoon, US time.

Will Smith accepts the award for finest efficiency by an actor in a number one function for “King Richard” on the Oscars on Sunday. Credit:AP

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith stated within the assertion.

Smith’s resignation got here two days after the academy met to provoke disciplinary proceedings towards Smith for violations towards the group’s requirements of conduct.