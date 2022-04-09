Will Smith responds to 10-year Oscars ban | Channel
Will Smith has launched a press release following The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ resolution to ban him for 10 years.
In a press release to NBC News, Smith merely expressed, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”
Hollywood’s movie academy on Friday stated its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, together with the Oscars, for 10 years after the most effective actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage in the course of the Academy Awards ceremony.
Ahead of the choice, Smith resigned from the Academy on 1 April and has issued statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.
