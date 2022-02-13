Will Suge Knight’s attorney follow the rap mogul to prison?

In his personal phrases, Matthew Fletcher is a “f— gang motherf— lawyer.”

The protection legal professional’s crass self-assessment was captured on tape just a few years in the past whereas L.A. County sheriff’s investigators eavesdropped on certainly one of his conversations. It was typical bravado for a person who usually speaks with rapid-fire profanity and may rattle off the turf boundaries of Compton’s avenue gangs as simply as one other legal professional may cite sections of the penal code.

The persona has endeared him to shoppers, whereas aggravating prosecutors and detectives, a few of whom say Fletcher behaves extra like a defendant than a protection legal professional.

That line has blurred utterly in a Los Angeles courtroom the place for the previous two months Fletcher has defended himself towards prices he conspired to bribe witnesses to lie on behalf of gangsta rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight, whom Fletcher represented in a homicide case.

After listening to closing arguments from prosecutors and Fletcher, who acted as his personal legal professional, jurors are anticipated to start deliberating this week. If convicted Fletcher might face almost 4 years in jail.

Prosecutors portrayed the case towards Fletcher to jurors as a righteous stand towards a corrupt legal professional, with Deputy. Dist. Atty. Stefan Mrakich evaluating Fletcher in his closing assertion at trial to Saul Goodman, the morally rudderless legal professional on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

Knight’s homicide case resulted in 2018, when the Death Row Records founder pleaded responsible to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to twenty-eight years in jail for working his pickup truck over a person at a burger stand in South L.A.

Six months earlier than Knight’s plea deal, Fletcher and one other member of Knight’s protection workforce, Thaddeus Culpepper, had been indicted on several charges associated to the alleged witness tampering. Fletcher has additionally been charged with a rely of perjury arising from a listening to related to an unrelated allegation of misconduct introduced in 2016 by the State Bar of California.

Culpepper’s case is on maintain as he faces a federal trial subsequent month on allegations that he cashed more than $1 million in stolen checks.

Prosecutors say the attorneys had been ready to pay witnesses to testify {that a} group of males who confronted Knight on the burger stand had been armed with weapons in an effort to bolster Knight’s declare he was the goal of an assassination plot and had been fleeing for his life when he killed Terry Carter and significantly injured Cle “Bone” Sloan in January 2015.

Their case rests closely on recorded jailhouse conversations he had with Knight in addition to discussions with a Sheriff’s Department informant who posed as a witness prepared to assist the protection. Prosecutors have acknowledged they don’t have any proof Fletcher truly bribed anybody, however argued at trial that his recorded feedback present he meant to take action.

“If these motherf— got a price, well let’s get that motherf— price paid,” Fletcher mentioned to the informant on one name performed in court docket. “I told Suge … man, you can always make some more money. You can’t make any more freedom though.”

In one other name, Fletcher instructed Knight that $25,000 could be a “fair investment” to safe an acquittal.

To win a conspiracy conviction, prosecutors must show Fletcher made an settlement with somebody to commit against the law and took a step towards doing so, even when he didn’t full the legal act.

Fletcher has insisted that his references to paying witnesses had been about his willingness to compensate them for movies or different recordings they made on the burger stand. In Knight’s case, Fletcher claimed movies shot by witnesses would present Knight’s alleged attackers had been holding weapons, however no movies or different proof corroborating that declare have ever surfaced.

Some authorized specialists, nevertheless, expressed concern that the trial is the newest in a collection of overly aggressive maneuvers prosecutors made in their pursuit of Knight and his allies.

Another legal professional within the case, Mark Blankenship, pleaded responsible to obstruction of justice in 2019 and was positioned on probation for serving to facilitate the sale of video of the fatal crash to TMZ. Knight’s fiancee, Toi-Lin Kelley, was sentenced to three years in prison for serving to Knight violate a court docket order. Sheriff’s detectives additionally seized a journalist’s cellphone and sought to power two filmmakers to testify at a grand jury listening to related to the case in 2018.

Fletcher was the legal professional of report on Knight’s homicide case just for two months in 2016, although he additionally represented Knight in a associated case involving threats Knight allegedly made against a film director.

Mrakich dismissed recommendations that Fletcher had been topic to a “witch hunt.” The investigation into Fletcher and different Knight associates, he mentioned, was sparked by Fletcher’s cellphone calls with Knight and a leak of surveillance video of the crash to TMZ.

Although investigators usually could be barred from eavesdropping on jailhouse calls between an legal professional and his shopper, Knight’s behavior of permitting his fiancee or others on the calls meant they had been not personal and opened the door to permitting detectives to pay attention in, court docket information present. And as soon as investigators raised considerations that Fletcher could possibly be tampering with witnesses, a decide gave them permission to take heed to calls between Knight and Fletcher, no matter whether or not anybody else joined them.

As the witness tampering investigation progressed, prosecutors had a confidential informant method Knight and provide to assist together with his case. Knight despatched the informant to Fletcher, who prompt witnesses would must be paid, in keeping with recordings performed in court docket.

“If this cat’s ready to come forward and say, ‘Look man we had guns … I don’t care why he says it,” Fletcher mentioned on a jailhouse name with Knight, in keeping with a transcript proven in court docket. “And if somewhere down the road they say, ‘Oh, they gave us $50 racks,’ say, ‘OK, well prove that s—.’”

Fletcher has repeatedly claimed the case towards him is the results of a vendetta held by the lead investigator within the case, L.A. County sheriff’s Det. Frances Hardiman.

While testifying in his personal protection, Fletcher yelled that Hardiman had been “trying to get me for 10 years.”

At one level in the course of the trial when the jury was not current, Hardiman prompt to the decide that jurors ought to hear about an incident wherein an undercover operative tried to get Fletcher to simply accept methamphetamine as fee for authorized providers. Hardiman claimed Fletcher responded to the provide by saying he had purchased and offered way more medication in his life than the informant was providing.

Fletcher laughed on the detective and mentioned, “I knew he was undercover.”

In the lead as much as the trial, Alexandra Kazarian, an legal professional aiding Fletcher in his case, additionally tried to painting Hardiman as a rogue detective with questionable credibility. In a court docket submitting, she accused Hardiman and his companion, Richard Biddle, of routinely “threatening criminal action against defense attorneys and criminal justice reform advocates who they view as ‘interfering’ with their cases.”

She pointed to a murder case in Compton final yr the place Hardiman arrested protection legal professional Naren Hunter on suspicion of obstruction of justice. Hunter didn’t reply to a request for remark and the district legal professional’s workplace mentioned solely that it has not but determined whether or not to file prices towards him.

Kazarian additionally wrote that Fletcher and Hardiman have a “long and tumultuous history.” In one incident, she alleged, Hardiman threatened a witness who refused to cooperate in a case wherein Fletcher was defending a high-ranking member of the Mexican Mafia.

“I will run you over like a train to get what I want, OK?” Hardiman mentioned to the lady, in keeping with the movement Kazarian filed.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Phil Stirling, who helped prosecute Fletcher, downplayed Kazarian’s claims, saying Hardiman and Fletcher crossed paths solely on the Knight investigation and the Mexican Mafia case.

And Hardiman’s remark to the witness concerning the prepare, Stirling mentioned, was a “metaphor,” which Fletcher and Kazarian had taken out of context.

In his closing arguments final week, Mrakich mentioned Fletcher is incapable of telling the reality. He instructed jurors they need to consider what they heard Fletcher say on the recordings, not his explanations of what he meant.

“I think you can safely say if Mr. Fletcher is standing and his mouth is open and he’s saying something … it’s false,” Mrakich mentioned. “He lies about his own lies.”

But Fletcher maintains it’s prosecutors who’re being dishonest. Despite the entire recordings they performed of his conversations, Fletcher repeatedly famous prosecutors had didn’t current a witness who testified Fletcher provided them cash or requested them to lie for Knight.

“You bring in one witness who says that,” Fletcher mentioned repeatedly in the course of the trial. “And I’ll plead guilty.”

Times employees author Alene Tchekmedyian contributed to this report.