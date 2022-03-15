Will Take Up Four-Nation Proposal With Sourav Ganguly At Asian Cricket Council Meeting, Says Pakistan Cricket Board President Ramiz Raja | Cricket News

Undeterred by India’s lack of curiosity, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja says he’ll talk about his proposal to launch a four-nation ODI event with BCCI counterpart Sourav Ganguly in the course of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) assembly in Dubai on March 19. Ramiz informed reporters on the nationwide stadium in Karachi that he has proposed the event, additionally that includes Australia and England, to make sure that gamers from India and Pakistan get to play one another extra usually and to extend income for different member international locations within the International Cricket Council.

“I will talk to Sourav Ganguly about it when we meet for the ACC meeting in Dubai. Both of us are former captains and players and for us cricket is not about politics,” he mentioned.

“Even if India does not go with us on this proposal, we will think about launching an annual three-nation event with Australia and England in Pakistan,” he added.

The former captain additionally expressed confidence that India would come to Pakistan to play within the Asia Cup subsequent yr.

“I think they will come and if they don’t travel to Pakistan we will see what can be done,” he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already shot down the proposal by Ramiz saying that India was extra inclined in direction of globalisation of the game and never any quick time period monetary incentive.

Sri Lanka is because of host the Asia Cup T20 format occasion this yr and the ultimate dates for the event will probably be finalised in Dubai with expectations it will be held simply earlier than the ICC World T20 Cup in Australia scheduled in October-November.