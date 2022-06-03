Will the Platinum Jubilee be Queen Elizabeth II’s last hurrah?

London — Throwing a celebration for a 96-year-old girl who’s been in the identical job for 70 years would possibly appear to be a final hurrah. But you must watch out with the ladies of Britain’s royal family: Never write them off too quickly.

The hurrahs for Queen Elizabeth II simply carry on coming. Her mom did dwell to 101, in spite of everything.

The queen had been dialling again on public appearances even earlier than Buckingham Palace mentioned she was dealing with “mobility issues,” which have made life tougher for the monarch.

Sir Paul McCartney and best-selling writer Tina Brown replicate on Queen Elizabeth’s unprecedented reign in “Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Special.”

So, it was left to her son and inheritor to the throne Prince Charles to officiate on the current ceremonial opening of parliament. But to exhibit who was nonetheless very a lot in cost, the queen despatched not solely her son, however her crown, which sat proper subsequent to Charles.

The royal presence endures, even when probably the most senior royal is not current.

“She’s incredibly dependable. You can set your clock by her,” Robert Hardman, writer of “Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II,” instructed CBS News.

“Every now and then, there are these landmark moments which we call jubilees, and they’re just a sort of moment for a national party,” Hardman mentioned.

With seemingly uncanny timing, these nationwide events appear to return round simply when the nation might actually use one.

Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 supplied a welcome diversion from the grim enterprise of Britain’s post-war reconstruction. Her coronation in 1953 was the primary to be televised, and it supplied some imperial glitter at a time when it was rapidly changing into clear that the times of empire had been fading ceaselessly.

When the queen marked her first jubilee — her Silver Jubilee in 1977, after simply 20 years on the throne —- Hardman mentioned, “Britain was nearly bankrupt.”

“That really was — we did need to party then,” he mentioned. “This time, obviously, we’re coming out of a pandemic, we’ve got family issues and now, you know, the queen is in her 10th decade. So, it’s just a very different kind of party.”

Thanks to these “family issues,” this 12 months’s jubilee will look totally different, too. Remember these huge royal household photographs on the Buckingham Palace balcony — all the time a centerpiece of those events?

Forget about them. This time, it’ll solely be so-called “working royals” becoming a member of the queen on the balcony.

Prince Harry and Megan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have left their self-imposed exile in California to be in Britain for this week’s celebrations, however they gave up their “working royal” standing a pair years in the past.

Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew, disgraced for his affiliation with the kid intercourse trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, can be out of the image.

This 12 months, it is solely Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William, Kate and their kids, Prince Edward and Sophie’s household, and some others nonetheless within the royal good books.

And after all, there is no Prince Philip. The queen’s “strength and stay” for 73 years died simply over a 12 months in the past.

The absences are all only a reminder of how a lot issues have modified.

“The monarchy has evolved,” Hardman instructed CBS News. “I mean, you look at the court when she came to the throne, I mean, it was still Edwardian, if not Victorian — it was still run by, sort of, bumbling aristocrats. And I mean, you know, the décor, the uniforms, the attitudes hadn’t really changed in 100 years.”

The queen, nevertheless, for all she’s been via, hasn’t actually modified. When she got here to the throne, she vowed to dwell a lifetime of obligation. And it ain’t over but.

“I think she’s already looking forward to beating the one record she hasn’t broken yet, which comes in a couple of years when she beats Louis XIV of France for the all-time reigning record,” mentioned Hardman.

The French monarch held the throne for 72 years and 110 days, till his dying on the age of 76 in 1715.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace following her coronation at Westminster Abbey, in London, on June 2, 1953. Leslie Priest/AP



“He had a head start as a boy king,” notes Hardman, whereas Elizabeth “was a 25-year-old mother of two. So, you know, she had a bit of catching up to do.”

But she’s virtually there.

“I remember attending her mother’s 100th birthday party. It was a hell of a party,” mentioned the biographer. “I think it’ll be an even bigger one for her.”