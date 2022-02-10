Will there be a seventh wave of Covid-19 in Spain?

Back in early November 2021, The Local Spain printed an article asking whether or not there could be a sixth wave of the coronavirus in Spain.

The article was printed earlier than the arrival of the extremely infectious Omicron variant, which explains why on the time there was a reasonably optimistic perspective that the fifth wave could be the final, as Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias put it “the virus is (was) cornered”.

Prestigious medical publication The Lancet even went so far as working an article suggesting that Spain was very close to reaching herd immunity.

How rapidly issues modified as soon as the Omicron pressure arrived in Spain in late November 2021.

Cases spiked daily for weeks, beating day by day an infection data and reaching an an infection fee amongst vaccinated and unvaccinated that was unprecedented.

In reality, round half of the greater than 10 million Covid-19 infections Spain has had through the pandemic have occurred throughout this sixth wave.

Even although Spain’s excessive vaccination fee has helped maintain the speed of hospitalisations and deaths from Covid decrease than earlier waves, the sheer variety of instances has meant that there are nonetheless loads of folks struggling critical Covid signs or dying from the illness, most of whom aren’t vaccinated.

The fee of vaccination amongst Spain’s grownup inhabitants has stagnated at round 80 p.c over the previous two months, as has the inoculation fee amongst youngsters for the reason that Covid-19 jab was authorized for them final December. Photo: Lluis Gené/AFP

Around seventy days for the reason that arrival of the Omicron variant in Spain, the an infection fee is now dropping significantly daily – though the incidence stays very excessive – main many to consider that it gained’t be lengthy earlier than Spain’s 47 million inhabitants can put the sixth wave behind them.

But what’s subsequent? Has Omicron’s rampant unfold all through Spain and the world meant that this sixth wave would be the final within the nation? Do Spanish well being consultants consider there could possibly be a seventh wave in Spain?

Will there be a seventh wave?

“A new wave may occur but it’s unlikely, at least before the summer,” Francisco Caamaño, physician of Preventive Medicine and Public Health on the University of Santiago de Compostela, informed ABC.

“And if it does occur, it would not be as intense as the sixth wave”.

However, Caamaño acknowledged that “we cannot rule out the arrival of a more aggressive variant, which expands easily and therefore leads to more deaths”.

“In such a scenario, within two weeks we would have it in Spain as the transmission of a virus like this would be largely asymptomatic, which is very difficult to stop,” the well being professional concluded.

Covid-19 mutations have occurred to a big extent in nations or areas the place group immunity is low, which is why Spain’s Public Health specialists level out that they “will not be sure until we are all vaccinated”.

Although the complete vaccination fee in Spain presently stands at round 80.9 p.c and 48 p.c of Spaniards have had a booster shot, solely 54.2 p.c of the world’s inhabitants, 4.23 billion folks, have been absolutely vaccinated.

The vaccination fee in lots of African nations continues to be beneath 10 and even 5 p.c, and the newest figures from our World in Data present an enormous distinction in inoculation charges between developed and growing nations.

Rafael Bengoa, a former World Health Organisation (WHO) well being programs director, additionally believes will probably be “difficult for there to be a seventh wave, although there may be some outbreaks”.

Healthcare employees assist a Covid-19 affected person to face up with a medical machine, at Barcelona’s Bellvitge Hospital ICU unit. Milder for many however nonetheless extremely contagious, Omicron has once more crammed hospital beds at worrying ranges through the sixth wave in Spain. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

“We have seen from the beginning that this pandemic is one of variants and mutations that are emerging frequently,” Bengoa, who’s presently a director of the Institute for Health and Strategy in Bilbao, stated.

“New waves have caught us off guard, the latest being Omicron. What is especially important about Omicron is that it is infecting many people, and as Spain has a very high vaccination rate, this makes it difficult for there to be more Covid-19 waves.”

With governments and populations worldwide determined for an finish to the pandemic, talks over when the virus is likely to be reclassified have intensified.

Spain has stepped up and desires to lead an international push for Covid-19 to be monitored in a similar way to seasonal flu.

Bengoa agrees with this, however warns towards doing it too quickly. “If one begins to reason that Covid-19 is like the flu, people will lower their perception of risk and begin to remove their masks, not maintain social distance, etc,” he argues.

“We can talk about comparing it to the flu when we are in a more stable and predictable situation, we are not in that situation yet.”

READ MORE: Spain’s health experts divided over whether Covid-19 should be treated like flu

The basic consensus amongst different epidemiologists in Spain is comparable – one other wave as critical because the sixth one is unlikely, however that doesn’t imply Covid-19 will disappear.

Joan Carles March, a professor on the Andalusian School of Public Health (EASP), agrees that “in all likelihood there will be future outbreaks”, though he isn’t certain the scenario might be critical sufficient for it to be known as a brand new Covid wave.

“Last August, I was sure that we would have a sixth wave as I saw that we were beginning an autumn in which we would spend more time indoors, which increases the risk of infection.”

Previous coronavirus waves in Spain have tended to develop throughout or straight after intervals of elevated social interactions akin to Christmas.

There are different much less optimistic well being consultants who consider that if there have been to be one other coronavirus wave in Spain, this might develop throughout Easter week in Spain, developing in mid-April.

César Carballo, physician at Madrid’s Ramón y Cajal Hospital informed La Sexta TV channel in late January that “there are still 50 percent of people who haven’t been infected with Omicron yet” and that if politicians do nothing to treatment the scenario, there might be a seventh wave by Semana Santa (Easter).

National and regional governments are within the strategy of easing restrictions presently, with probably the most notable change being the choice for face masks to now not be obligatory outdoor.

“It’s what Einstein used to say, it’s madness to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results.”

Other practitioners are additionally sceptical. “There’s a sense that there is a retention of mutations, but this is unknown and we have no evidence that another variant may not exist and appear, one that can lead us to a seventh wave,” Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesperson for Spain’s Society of General Practitioners, is quoted as saying by Andalusian day by day Sur.

“There is one thing to highlight and that’s that Spain is one of the countries in the world that has had the most epidemiological waves, because different cultural factors and idiosyncrasies intervene.”