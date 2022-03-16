“Will Work Together For Punjab”, PM Modi Congratulates Bhagwant Mann

He mentioned his authorities will handle points like unemployment, corruption

New Delhi:

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Bhagwant Mann took oath because the Punjab chief minister right this moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate him and mentioned they are going to work collectively for the state.

“Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people,” PM Modi tweeted.

Mr Mann was sworn in because the chief minister of Punjab in a grand ceremony that befell at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

After the ceremony, the Punjab chief minister mentioned his authorities will handle points like unemployment, corruption and farmers’ plight that are plaguing the state.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and different leaders sporting yellow turbans have been additionally current on the ceremony.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in lately concluded Punjab Assembly polls, successful 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress received 18 seats within the 117-member Assembly.

Bhagwant Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, received by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy.