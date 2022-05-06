Willett could hand himself Masters crown

Tournament host Danny Willett has designs on presenting the trophy to himself after surging into rivalry for the British Masters title at The Belfry.

Willett had been three over par after 12 holes of his first spherical on the celebrated English course and feared making an early exit earlier than having to return on Sunday night handy the silverware to the winner.

But two late birdies meant the previous Masters champion finally signed for a gap 73 and he carried on the place he left off on Friday, making eight extra birdies and a sole bogey on the ninth, his closing gap of the day.

“Today felt like myself playing; yesterday felt like my brother,” joked Willett, whose 65 gave him a complete of six beneath par, three photographs behind Germany’s midway chief Hurly Long.

“I wasn’t quite expecting that. I giggled to myself, I think we were 99th on the 16th green last night and then looked up there today and we were fifth. It’s a pretty decent effort.”

It was a doubly spectacular efficiency from Willett given his quite a few internet hosting duties, with final yr proving far simpler as a result of absence of spectators due to coronavirus restrictions.

“I didn’t have to do anything last year apart from a lot of Zoom calls,” Willett added. “I had a lot of spare time last year, no one here for pictures and that sort of stuff and I think it does make a difference

“I discovered myself fairly drained Wednesday evening, Thursday morning after which that 5 hours on the golf course is the time if you’re in your individual little field, type of the quiet place this week.

“It would be amazing to win the British Masters regardless of whether you’re hosting or not. It’s a big event, there’s been some great winners, some great hosts.

“But to have the ability to go myself the trophy can be a fairly cool expertise. There’s nonetheless an extended strategy to go however we will all hope and dream.”

Long’s 68 left him nine under, a shot ahead of Scotland’s Richie Ramsay and Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen.

New Zealand’s joint overnight leader Ryan Fox slipped back to joint 10th after a second round 73 while Jason Scrivener was the only Australian to make it to the weekend after finishing on the level-par cut line following his 74.

Maverick Antcliff missed out by a single shot along with his 72, whereas compatriots Zach Murray (three over for the match after a 73) and Wade Ormsby (4 over, following a 75) additionally didn’t make it.