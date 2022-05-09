William Byron slams ‘idiot’ Joey Logano for late bump at NASCAR race

Joey Logano snapped a 40-race winless streak on Sunday afternoon by selecting up his first profession win at Darlington Raceway, however not everybody was celebrating.

Pole-sitter Logano made a move for the lead on the Goodyear 400 on the second do final lap by bumping William Byron into the wall, which was met with a mixture of cheers and jeers from the gang.

Logano bumped Byron’s automotive on the second to final lap.

Logano had been closing in shortly on Byron for a number of laps earlier than working into the again of him popping out the ultimate flip.

After the race, Logano instructed the transfer was retaliation for an earlier incident when Byron squeezed him towards the wall.

“Yea, he’s just a moron. He can’t win a race, so he does it that way.”

Byron’s automotive received two flat tires on account of the contact and he ended up ending thirteenth.

Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott rounded out the highest 5 after a multi-car wreck with 33 laps to go took out a number of contenders, together with Martin Truex Jr. and 23XI Racing teammates Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch.