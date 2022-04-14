Australia

William Tyrrell’s foster mother charged with giving misleading evidence, intimidation

12 hours ago
26 Less than a minute


The 56-year-old lady, who can’t be recognized for authorized causes, was charged with each offences earlier this week.

“On Tuesday, Strike Force Rosann detectives issued a Future Court Attendance Notice to a 56-year-old woman for knowingly [giving] false or misleading evidence at hearing,” police mentioned in a press release on Thursday.

William Tyrrell’s foster mom at dwelling in Sydney in November final yr.Credit:Kate Geraghty

“She remains before the courts. Investigations under Strike Force Rosann continue.”

That cost pertains to proof she gave to the Crime Commission about William’s disappearance from a house in Kendall on the NSW Mid North Coast whereas the household have been on vacation in September 2014.



