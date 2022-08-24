Williamson, Boult in New Zealand squad for Chappell-Hadlee series | Cricket News – Times of India

Our squad to take on Australia for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 🏏 The first of three ODI’s starts on September 6 in C… https://t.co/oAc5Knx5gu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 1661360561000

Kane Williamson has returned from harm and can captain New Zealand within the Chappell-Hadlee one-day worldwide collection in opposition to Australia whereas quick bowler Trent Boult can be included, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) mentioned on Thursday.Williamson had missed the ultimate two video games in opposition to the West Indies final week as a result of a quad harm however is obtainable for the Sept. 6-11 three-match collection in Cairns.Boult, who was launched from his central contract with NZC at his personal request earlier this month so he might spend much less time travelling and extra time at residence along with his household, can be within the 15-man squad.“It’s a great rivalry we have with Australia, it’s always a huge occasion for the fans, and the team really look forward to it,” Williamson mentioned.“You grow up watching the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series and remembering the great battles, so to be part of another chapter is pretty special.“We understand how powerful Australia are to beat in their very own situations and we’re wanting ahead to the problem.”

Fast bowler Matt Henry has also recovered from a rib injury to be named in the squad at spinner Ish Sodhi’s expense. Injuries to Kyle Jamieson (back) and Adam Milne (Achilles) meant they did not make the cut.

Australia, who have won the trophy six times, are the defending champions.

“We understand how a lot the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy means to our followers and we’re excited by the chance to move to Australia and attempt to win it again,” coach Gary Stead said.

“With the ICC ODI World Cup in India simply 14 months away – it is nice to be taking part in extra ODI cricket as we construct in the direction of the event subsequent October-November.”

NEW ZEALAND SQUAD

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee.