Willie Rioli to make emotional AFL return

Willie Rioli’s emotional AFL comeback will play second fiddle on Sunday as West Coast makes an attempt to tug off a backs-to-the-wall victory following a summer season of ache.

The Eagles enter Sunday’s match towards Gold Coast in Perth with an unbelievable 11 first-choice gamers unavailable.

Dom Sheed, Elliot Yeo, Luke Shuey, Jack Darling, Oscar Allen, Jamie Cripps, Tom Cole and Liam Duggan are all injured.

Star midfielder Tim Kelly and premiership ahead Liam Ryan are within the AFL’s well being and security protocols, whereas defender Alex Witherden is suspended.

Mature-age recruit Greg Clark and first-round draftee Campbell Chesser would have been subsequent in line for berths if not for damage, whereas All-Australian defender Brad Sheppard was pressured into early retirement attributable to concussion.

Former Docker Hugh Dixon and ex-Tiger Patrick Naish will make their West Coast debuts amidst the carnage, whereas Brady Hough – decide No.31 in final 12 months’s nationwide draft – will make his first AFL look.

Rioli himself is sort of a recruit after not that includes on the AFL stage since West Coast’s elimination-final win over Essendon in 2019.

The 26-year-old’s world was turned the wrong way up days later when he was suspended for twice tampering with a urine pattern throughout two routine drug exams.

Being caught at Darwin Airport with hashish taped inside his shorts final 12 months put Rioli’s profession additional on the sting.

But the premiership goalsneak hasn’t put a foot improper over the summer season and can make an emotional return to AFL ranks when he traces up towards Gold Coast.

“It’s been a long journey for Willie. There were unique circumstances. He’s ready to go,” Eagles coach Adam Simpson mentioned.

“I don’t think he’s absolute turbo fitness in terms of what he was at the end of 2019, but he’s not far off.

“He’s undoubtedly constructing in direction of it. He had a number of niggles within the final couple of months, however the final six weeks have been fairly clear. I’m anticipating a full recreation out of him this week.”

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew isn’t falling into the trap of thinking West Coast are ripe for the picking.

“I feel we have all, throughout the journey of our time in sport or AFL particularly, been bitten fairly badly by taking a look at who will not be within the workforce,” Dew mentioned.

“This membership and system received a premiership not that way back and there will be various these gamers taking part in and a few fairly helpful gamers coming in.”

The Suns will be without star forward Ben King (ACL) for the entire season, but co-captain Jarrod Witts is back from his own ACL reconstruction.

Former Richmond large man Mabior Chol and ex-Blues ahead Levi Casboult will make their membership debuts.