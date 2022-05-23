Wilmington baby finally home after nearly 7 months in NICU

WILMINGTON — A tiny warrior with an enormous coronary heart acquired his long-awaited homecoming on Sunday. After nearly seven months on the Beth Israel Hospital NICU, Abel is house in Wilmington for the primary time.

Abel got here into the world weighing only one pound and eight ounces.

Sunday was an emotional day for Abel’s household. Hospital employees had the possibility to say goodbye and despatched Abel off with balloons and bubbles.

“Finally being able to experience our son at home with our family, with our kids, I feel like we can all thrive now. The mom guilt was surreal, it’s been a long time coming and I can finally take a breath and enjoy our son so it’s great,” stated mother Shana Alexander.

Abel’s dad and three siblings are equally excited that he’s lastly house.