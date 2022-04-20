Wimbledon bans Russian, Belarusian players

Tennis gamers from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at this yr’s Wimbledon attributable to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), organisers of the world’s most well-known tennis event, revealed their stance in an announcement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the AELTC had stated it was in talks with the British authorities on the participation of gamers from Russia and Belarus within the grasscourt grand slam.

“We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime,” Ian Hewitt, chairman of the AELTC stated within the assertion.

Hewitt stated the AELTC had “carefully considered” various measures that is likely to be taken inside UK Government steerage.

“But given the high profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis,” he stated.

The organisers had earlier deliberate to announce a call in mid-May earlier than the entry deadline for the June 27-July 10 occasion.

A ban on Russian gamers prevents world No.2 Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, ranked eighth, from competing within the males’s draw.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is fifteenth within the ladies’s rankings.

Women’s world No.4 Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, the 2 prime gamers in Belarus, will even be barred.

Tennis governing our bodies had banned Russia and Belarus from worldwide group competitions following the invasion.

Individual gamers are contractors and many don’t reside of their nation of beginning.

Russian and Belarusian gamers had been allowed to compete on excursions however not beneath the identify or flag of their nations.

Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpischev instructed the nation’s Sport Express newspaper earlier that there was nothing it may do.

“I think this decision is wrong but there is nothing we can change,” Tarpischev stated. “The (Russian) Tennis Federation has already done everything it could.

“I do not wish to speak about this, however I’ll say that this choice goes in opposition to the athletes… We are engaged on the state of affairs, that is all I can say.”

Wimbledon has not banned athletes from countries since after World War Two, when players from Germany and Japan were not allowed to compete.

Earlier, Ukrainian players Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk had issued statements calling for a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events.

International athlete-led pressure group Global Athlete said banning players from the two countries would also “defend these athletes who don’t have any option to take away themselves from competitions.”

“These athletes should observe the orders from their nations’ leaders,” it added.

British sports minister Nigel Huddleston said last month that he would not be comfortable with a “Russian athlete flying the Russian flag” and successful Wimbledon in London.