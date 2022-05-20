Sports
Wimbledon loses ranking points over Russia, Belarus ban: ATP | Tennis News – Times of India
Wimbledon can be stripped of rating factors over its determination to exclude gamers from Russia and Belarus from competing on the 2022 Championships as a result of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the boys’s ATP Tour stated on Friday.
The transfer by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is the primary time gamers have been banned on grounds of nationality for the reason that instant post-World War Two period when German and Japanese gamers have been excluded.
