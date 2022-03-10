WIN 1 of 5 family passes to see PAW Patrol Live!

X barks the spot!

Get prepared for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” Presented by Paramount+ coming to city April 2nd and third for 3 reveals at RAC Arena.

Join the lads on an epic journey over the excessive seas. The pups want all paws on deck for this pirate journey and can use their heroic rescue expertise, drawback fixing and teamwork to set sail and save the day. No job is just too huge, no pirate pup is just too small!

Thanks to TEG Life Like Touring we’re giving freely 5 Family Passes (Admit 4) legitimate for Saturday 2 April 1 pm. Enter earlier than 22 March to be within the working.

