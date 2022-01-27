Winde may be impeding justice by handling Fritz’s ‘criminal matter in an administrative manner’ – ANC | News24

The ANC within the Western Cape has written to the provincial police commissioner to make sure that allegations of sexual impropriety in opposition to Albert Fritz is criminally investigated.

The occasion’s provincial communications head says Alan Winde might have been obstructing justice.

This, he says, as Winde seemingly didn’t refer sexual assault allegations to the police.

A former director of the Women’s Legal Centre and advocate on the Cape Bar has been appointed because the unbiased exterior investigator into the sexual impropriety allegations in opposition to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday confirmed that Jennifer Williams had been appointed to conduct the probe.

This after the Legal Services Unit of the Western Cape authorities approached the State Attorney to request that unbiased authorized counsel be appointed for the investigation into the veracity of the allegations in opposition to Fritz.

“I will communicate the outcome of the investigation and take such steps as may be necessary or appropriate upon its finalisation,” Winde mentioned.

“I have full faith that this investigation will be conducted with the integrity that it deserves.”

But the ANC within the Western Cape says it has written to the provincial police commissioner, saying Winde was coping with a “criminal matter in an administrative manner”.

According to the occasion, Winde – who on Tuesday confirmed he had been first made conscious of the allegations in November final 12 months and “immediately requested affidavits from the persons directly involved” – might have been obstructing justice by not referring the alleged crimes to the police.

Fritz, his spokesperson, Wade Seale, the top of the neighborhood security ministry, David Abrahams, assist officer Michael Kwaaiman and one other official, Lazola Ndubela, have been suspended, pending the investigation.

It is known that the victims – most of them interns in Fritz’s workplace and others concerned within the Expanded Public Works Programme – implicated a number of colleagues who work within the ministry in alleged acts of grooming and intoxicating them earlier than they had been allegedly sexually abused.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais has been appointed to behave as Community Safety MEC, whereas Fritz, the DA’s provincial chief, has requested his occasion bosses to permit him to step apart amid the furore.

Provincial ANC communications head Sifiso Mtsweni mentioned he was significantly disturbed by the allegations in opposition to Fritz as he had been “afforded the role of protecting the communities in the province and creating safe environments, particularly for women and children”.

He mentioned Winde “sat on this information for some time in his attempt to manage the internal dynamics within the DA, and has today arrogated himself the role of being an investigator, prosecutor and judge”.

“The revelations that are coming forward through victims of Mr Fritz’s alleged heinous crimes paint a grim picture of gender-based violence and sexual offences which are of a criminal nature. Instead of Winde strictly adhering to the principle of the rule of law by ensuring that the appropriate law enforcement agencies deal with this matter, he is continuing to recklessly undermine the efforts to fight GBV through managing the internal politics in the DA.”

“The ANC in the Western Cape will be approaching the police to open a case and calls on the provincial commissioner to ensure that this matter is given the necessary attention it deserves.”

Winde had on Tuesday mentioned the preliminary allegations had been first delivered to his consideration “by a third party informally” on 23 November final 12 months.

“I immediately requested affidavits from the persons directly involved, so that I could take action. Since that date, I have ensured that the complainants were afforded due care and empathy and that no pressure was placed on them, noting the nature of their complaints,” he mentioned.

“Earlier this month, I was informed that the complainants were now ready to hand over their affidavits. I met with them 11 days ago, accepted their accounts, and consulted with legal services on the next steps to take. In the interim, further individuals indicated that they would like to come forward too, and legal services took their accounts down.”

He mentioned he had adequate data to instantly droop Fritz following a gathering with the complainants and receiving authorized recommendation.

Winde mentioned the complainants, who approached him, have been knowledgeable that they’ve the choice to put felony costs.

His spokesperson, Odette Cason, mentioned the premier requires “all parties to show care and due consideration to the best interests of the complainants, who have made specific requests for confidentiality”.

