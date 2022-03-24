Winde vows to use ‘all regulatory and legislative mechanisms’ to deal with Cape taxi protest violence | News24

Western Cape authorities have lashed out at taxi drivers for violence throughout a taxi protest.

Three Golden Arrow buses have been torched in the course of the protests and 4 individuals have been injured.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets as they marched to the Western Cape provincial legislature.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has vowed to behave towards taxi operators who resort to violence throughout protest motion on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, three Golden Arrow buses have been set alight, leaving 4 individuals injured and City of Cape Town infrastructure broken.

“I know that these senseless acts are being perpetrated by a particular grouping inside the industry, supported by opportunistic criminals. I will use all regulatory and legislative mechanisms to deal with this issue, which include suspending or even withdrawing operating licences and holding associations accountable for the actions,” Winde stated.

He added that the violence impacted the province’s most weak communities.

“I think of the many people who are unable to get to work and put food on the table as we face the second pandemic of joblessness. I also think of the learners who are unable to get to school. We cannot accept these violent acts and I call on the SAPS to ensure that law is upheld and that our residents are kept safe,” he stated.

AS IT HAPPENS | Follow our live update for the latest on the taxi strike

City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith stated whereas the City had given the protest the inexperienced gentle, the authorised route was from Hanover Street to the provincial legislature in Wale Street.

However, a convoy of taxis left Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Thursday morning, inflicting heavy traffic congestion along the N2 highway because it moved in the direction of the town centre.

“The disruptions to traffic caused by the group is unwarranted and cannot be condoned; neither can the reports of intimidation and attacks on vehicles in the Nyanga area,” stated Smith.

“Our services are still working to paint a complete picture of the damages caused this morning, and we will communicate these once complete.”

The strike is by taxi associations affiliated to Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta).

The protest was sparked by grievances over the impoundments of taxis and different points affecting the taxi trade, stated CATA spokesperson Mandla Hermanus.

He added that round 2 000 taxi operators have been anticipated to participate within the strike.

Around 2000 taxi operators entered the Cape Town metropolis centre on Thursday, to protest towards the impounding of taxis and different points affecting the trade News24 Bertram Malgas

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell condemned the violence, saying taxi bosses didn’t honour their dedication to carry a peaceable protest.

“The leadership of the taxi industry made commitments that this would be a peaceful protest and that it would not disrupt the operations of other public transport providers. This commitment has not been honoured by elements within the industry,” stated Mitchell.

Mitchell added that different public transport suppliers have been contemplating suspending their operations in response to the violence.

Eskom has briefly suspended providers in Kraaifontein in response to the violence.

The suspension is prone to trigger delays in electrical repairs, the facility utility stated in a press release.

“For the second week in a row, Eskom has had to suspend its services in parts of Cape Town due to the ongoing taxi violence,” the assertion stated.

“Eskom Security Services are working closely with the local authorities by monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of staff before work can resume once the areas are safe to enter. Unfortunately, this means that there will be a significant delay in electricity restoration efforts, and customers may experience prolonged durations without electricity.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.