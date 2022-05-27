Winners: FinanceAsia Country Awards 2022 – Southeast Asia | financeasia country awards 2022, financeasia, country awards 2022, banking, capital markets, winners, apac, asia pacific | FinanceAsia
Globally, the previous two years have confirmed very difficult, and Asia stays within the throes of coping with points together with restrictions, lockdowns and provide chain disruptions. Added to this, geopolitical tensions proceed to run excessive, with the human disaster of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine permeating all corners of society and naturally, the monetary markets.
While these parts, mixed with risky commodity markets and hovering power costs have impacted the market and the common push in direction of a sustainability transition, there stays some optimism. The previous 12 months has witnessed a flurry of exercise throughout Asia’s capital markets – every part from innovation within the type of SPAC-tacular financing constructions and distinctive unicorns, to the market’s response to altering regulation and cautious conservatism amid actual estate-fuelled contagion issues.
It is with this in thoughts that FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the winners of our flagship Country Awards, an annual course of that showcases the market individuals which have demonstrated resilience of their dedication to supporting their purchasers alongside authorities schemes.
With environmental, social and governance (ESG) components alongside expertise persevering with to underscore all monetary conversations – particularly as we emerge from the pandemic, this 12 months, we now have launched some new award classes: Biggest Social Impact and Most Innovative Use of Technology.
A particular thanks should go to our expert jury who led the method of reviewing the plethora of submissions we obtained detailing achievements between the eligibility interval of 01 April 2021 – 01 April 2022.
Read on for particulars of the winners for Southeast Asia.
Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind every selection will likely be revealed on-line in addition to in the summertime version of FinanceAsia journal.
For different winners:
*** SOUTHEAST ASIA ***
INDONESIA
Domestic market
Best Bank: Bank Central Asia
Best Broker: Mandiri Sekuritas
Best DCM House: Indo Premier Sekuritas
Best Investment Bank: Mandiri Sekuritas
Best Law Firm: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, in affiliation with Herbert Smith Freehills
Most Innovative Use of Technology: Bank Mandiri
International markets
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
***
MALAYSIA
Domestic market
Best Bank: Public Bank Berhad
Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities
Best DCM House: Maybank Investment Bank
Best ECM House: Maybank Investment Bank
Best Investment Bank: Maybank Investment Bank
Best Sustainable Bank: Maybank Investment Bank
International markets
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
***
PHILIPPINES
Domestic market
Best Bank: Citibank
Best Broker: First Metro Securities
Best DCM House: BPI Capital Corporation
Best ECM House: BPI Capital Corporation
Best Investment Bank: BPI Capital Corporation
Best Sustainable Bank: Bank of the Philippine Islands
International markets
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
***
SINGAPORE
Domestic market
Best Bank: DBS Bank
Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities
Best DCM House: DBS Bank
Best ECM House: DBS Bank
Best Investment Bank: DBS Bank
Best Law Firm: Allen & Gledhill
Best Sustainable Bank: DBS Bank
Most Innovative Use of Technology: DBS Bank
International markets
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
Biggest Social Impact: CGS-CIMB Securities
***
THAILAND
Domestic market
Best Broker: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities
Best ECM House: Bualuang Securities
Best Investment Bank: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities
Most Innovative Use of Technology: CGS-CIMB Securities
International markets
Best Bank: HSBC
***
VIETNAM
Domestic market
Best Bank: Vietcombank
Best Broker: VPS Securities JSC
Best DCM House: Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)
Best ECM House: SSI Securities
Best Investment Bank: VPS Securities JSC
Most Innovative Use of Technology: Techcom Securities
International markets
Best Bank: HSBC
Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse
Biggest Social Impact: HSBC
Most Innovative Use of Technology: Viet Capital Bank
