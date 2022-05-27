Winners: FinanceAsia Country Awards 2022 – Southeast Asia | financeasia country awards 2022, financeasia, country awards 2022, banking, capital markets, winners, apac, asia pacific | FinanceAsia

Globally, the previous two years have confirmed very difficult, and Asia stays within the throes of coping with points together with restrictions, lockdowns and provide chain disruptions. Added to this, geopolitical tensions proceed to run excessive, with the human disaster of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine permeating all corners of society and naturally, the monetary markets.

While these parts, mixed with risky commodity markets and hovering power costs have impacted the market and the common push in direction of a sustainability transition, there stays some optimism. The previous 12 months has witnessed a flurry of exercise throughout Asia’s capital markets – every part from innovation within the type of SPAC-tacular financing constructions and distinctive unicorns, to the market’s response to altering regulation and cautious conservatism amid actual estate-fuelled contagion issues.

It is with this in thoughts that FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the winners of our flagship Country Awards, an annual course of that showcases the market individuals which have demonstrated resilience of their dedication to supporting their purchasers alongside authorities schemes.

With environmental, social and governance (ESG) components alongside expertise persevering with to underscore all monetary conversations – particularly as we emerge from the pandemic, this 12 months, we now have launched some new award classes: Biggest Social Impact and Most Innovative Use of Technology.

A particular thanks should go to our expert jury who led the method of reviewing the plethora of submissions we obtained detailing achievements between the eligibility interval of 01 April 2021 – 01 April 2022.

Read on for particulars of the winners for Southeast Asia.

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind every selection will likely be revealed on-line in addition to in the summertime version of FinanceAsia journal.

*** SOUTHEAST ASIA ***

INDONESIA

Domestic market

Best Bank: Bank Central Asia

Best Broker: Mandiri Sekuritas

Best DCM House: Indo Premier Sekuritas

Best Investment Bank: Mandiri Sekuritas

Best Law Firm: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, in affiliation with Herbert Smith Freehills

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Bank Mandiri

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

MALAYSIA

Domestic market

Best Bank: Public Bank Berhad

Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities

Best DCM House: Maybank Investment Bank

Best ECM House: Maybank Investment Bank

Best Investment Bank: Maybank Investment Bank

Best Sustainable Bank: Maybank Investment Bank

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

PHILIPPINES

Domestic market

Best Bank: Citibank

Best Broker: First Metro Securities

Best DCM House: BPI Capital Corporation

Best ECM House: BPI Capital Corporation

Best Investment Bank: BPI Capital Corporation

Best Sustainable Bank: Bank of the Philippine Islands

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

SINGAPORE

Domestic market

Best Bank: DBS Bank

Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities

Best DCM House: DBS Bank

Best ECM House: DBS Bank

Best Investment Bank: DBS Bank

Best Law Firm: Allen & Gledhill

Best Sustainable Bank: DBS Bank

Most Innovative Use of Technology: DBS Bank

International markets

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

Biggest Social Impact: CGS-CIMB Securities

***

THAILAND

Domestic market

Best Broker: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Best ECM House: Bualuang Securities

Best Investment Bank: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Most Innovative Use of Technology: CGS-CIMB Securities

International markets

Best Bank: HSBC

***

VIETNAM

Domestic market

Best Bank: Vietcombank

Best Broker: VPS Securities JSC

Best DCM House: Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)

Best ECM House: SSI Securities

Best Investment Bank: VPS Securities JSC

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Techcom Securities

International markets

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

Biggest Social Impact: HSBC

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Viet Capital Bank

