Winners of last night’s $22 million Mega Millions jackpot revealed

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery for February 4 was $22 million and had a cash-value possibility of $14.9 million.

The numbers drawn have been 7, 16, 34, 44 and 61 for the white balls, whereas the yellow Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier was 4, in line with the Mega Millions web site.

No one matched all 5 white balls and the Mega Ball to win the jackpot, nor did anybody decide the 5 white balls to win the $1 million.

It meant that the largest prizes gained on the evening have been $40,000, by two gamers who used the Megaplier and picked 4 white balls and the Mega Ball. There have been 10 different gamers who did the identical, however with out the Megaplier, they gained $10,000.

There have been 265 winners of the $500 prize, with 61 of them quadrupling their cash with the Megaplier.

There have been additionally 591 winners of the $200 prize, 131 of whom performed the Megaplier. In complete, there have been over 350,000 tickets which gained not less than $2.

The estimated jackpot for the following drawing on Tuesday can be $31 million, with a money possibility of $21 million.

Last week, a ticket holder in California gained the huge jackpot which had been constructing for 28 weeks. The high prize was $426 million, which was greater than initially estimated, primarily based on precise gross sales. The money possibility was value $292.9 million.

January is often a bumper month for jackpots, with a $1.05 billion high prize getting into January 2021, which was gained by a four-player lottery membership in Michigan.

Big prizes within the first month of the yr have been additionally gained in 2018 ($451 in Florida) and 2019 ($437 million in New York).

How To play Mega Millions

The Mega Millions drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

For every drawing of one of many nation’s hottest lotteries, 5 white balls are taken from balls numbered 1 by 70 whereas a yellow Mega Ball is taken from a set numbered from 1 to 25.

Each ticket prices $2 per play and for an additional greenback in most states, there’s the Megaplier possibility. This can as a lot as quintuple the non-jackpot prizes.

If the jackpot doesn’t get gained, the cash is added to the highest prize for the next draw and so builds up. When a ticket does win the jackpot, the highest prize is reset to a mean of $20 million.

Tickets could be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. However, they cannot be purchased in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

The probabilities of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million.

See the Mega Millions web site for extra data.