‘Winning $57m Powerball ruined my life’

David Edwards was unemployed and residing along with his mother and father when he gained $57 million in a Powerball jackpot – nevertheless it modified his life for the more serious.

Winning the lottery is a dream come true however for these unfortunate winners, it turned out to be an utter nightmare.

From rags to riches and again to rags, these 4 ticket holders misplaced tens of millions to tax fraud, scams, habit and blowing all their money on luxurious vehicles and large mansions, The Sun has reported.

David Edwards

US man David Edwards was a convicted prison who was unemployed and residing along with his mother and father in 2001 when he bought certainly one of 4 profitable tickets in a $280 million (A$392 million) Powerball jackpot.

He took his payout in a lump sum of $41 million (A$57 million) – $27 million (A$37 million) after taxes.

He then went on a spending spree, shopping for luxurious vehicles, 200 collectable swords and luxurious houses in Florida and California and was estimated to have spent $12 million (A$16.8 million) through the first yr alone, in accordance with Money Wise.

He even purchased his personal jet value and had a private pilot.

He additionally blew his winnings on three dropping racehorses and a acquired a fibre optics set up firm and a limo enterprise.

Then David and his spouse turned heavy drug customers, in accordance with native studies.

He turned so sick from his habit that he moved right into a hospice in Kentucky the place he died penniless aged 58.

Alex Toth

When Alex Toth gained $13 million (A$13.2 million) from the Florida Lottery in 1990, he took his winnings in instalments, getting a simple $666,666 (A$933,000) yearly.

But together with spouse Rhoda, he wasted no time splurging their money on the big ticket gadgets and jetsetting the world, assembly celebrities from Oprah Winfrey to Donald Trump.

Alex – who had six children from previous relationships – frittered away a lot of his winnings on a nasty playing habit and as soon as lived in a $1000-a-night (A$1400) Vegas lodge room throughout a three-month bender.

He additionally by no means employed an accountant to take care of his taxes and the couple had been later charged with tax fraud, owing the state $2.5 million in overdue prices.

The duo ended up submitting for chapter not as soon as, however twice, in accordance with Lotto Exposed.

Sadly, days earlier than the case was set to go to trial, Alex died of a coronary heart assault in 2008 aged simply 60.

According to local press, he and his spouse had been residing in squalid circumstances within the closing years of Alex’s life with their solely electrical energy coming via an extension twine rigged to their automotive engine.

Rhoda was finally convicted and sentenced to 2 years in jail.

Jim Hayes

Jim Hayes was clocking off from an in a single day shift as an Los Angeles safety guard in 1998 when he found he gained $19 million (A$26.6 million) enjoying California’s TremendousLotto recreation.

Promising to “change for the better”, Jim purchased six completely different Lamborghinis and an array of Bentleys, Porches and Corvettes and splashed out on an oceanfront pad and purchased different properties in Utah.

At one level, he spent cash racing in Lamborghinis with Formula One world champion Mario Andretti, in accordance with the Daily Mail.

But Jim’s ex-wife cottoned on, suing him and taking half and the ex-security guard quickly developed a heavy heroin behavior costing him $1,000 (A$1400) every week.

“He was spending like crazy,” stated former girlfriend Candace Walker.

“He’d get an advance on the next year’s [lottery] payment and borrow against it. But he was using more than he had.”

Jim ended up shifting right into a buddy’s storage and turned to robbing banks.

He was so prolific the FBI nicknamed him the “PR Cruiser Bandit” and the “Seasoned Bandit” due to his automotive and gray hair.

According to Jim, he made 11 robberies earlier than being caught and swiped almost $40,000 (A$56,000).

“After I did the first one, it was so easy. It was like, wow,” Jim stated.

“It got easier and easier every time. I was completely hooked. I was getting off on it. It was like a game.”

In 2018, Jim pleaded responsible to financial institution theft and served 33 months behind bars.

William ‘Bud’ Post III

William “Bud” Post III was by no means good with cash and had served time in jail for writing again cheques.

So in 1988, Bud thought his issues had been throughout when he gained $16.2 million (A$22.7 million) from the Pennsylvania lottery.

But the spendthrift blew two-thirds of his first annual cost of $500,000 (A$700,000) shopping for a restaurant and a used-car enterprise for his siblings – and shortly landed again into debt.

He even bought a non-public airplane, despite the fact that he didn’t have a pilot’s license, and purchased a mansion.

Then Bud’s former girlfriend sued him for a 3rd of his winnings and when he didn’t pay, a choose froze his property.

And his relationship with this household shortly disintegrated to the purpose the place certainly one of his brothers had employed successful man to kill him.

Bud was finally compelled to promote up all the things he owned and was quickly again in jail for capturing at a repo man who tried to remove his automotive.

By the time he died at 66, he had been residing off profit funds.

This story initially appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.