Winning start for Lovlina Borgohain At Women’s World Boxing Championships, Beats Chen By Split Decision | Other Sports News

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain upstaged former champion Chen Nien-Chin within the gentle middleweight division on Monday to enter the spherical of 16 on the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul. Returning to aggressive boxing for the primary time since her podium end on the Tokyo Games final 12 months, Lovlina (70kg) received by a 3-2 break up resolution towards the Chinese Taipei boxer, who had defeated her within the semifinals of the 2018 version. This is Lovlina’s second win over Chen. The Indian had gotten the higher of her within the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinal enroute to her bronze medal successful triumph.

The 24-year-old Assam boxer, who has two bronze medals from the 2018 and 2019 editions of the event, will now tackle three-time nationwide champion from England, Cindy Ngamba, in spherical of 16.

The two boxers began off the proceedings cautiously sustaining distance from one another. Lovlina quickly started attacking with the usage of her lengthy arms however Chen defended effectively.

Both boxers landed a number of punches within the second spherical.

Chen, who received gold and bronze medals in 2018 and 2016 respectively on the World Championships, tried attacking within the third spherical however the swift-moving Indian managed to dam with an excellent defence approach and tilted the results of the nail-biting match in her favour.

On the second day, Nitu, the lone Indian boxer in motion, will start her problem within the 48kg opening spherical towards Romania’s Steluta Duta.

Promoted

Four Indians — Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Nandini (+81kg) — have been handed a bye of their respective opening rounds.

In the final version of the World Championships held in Russia in 2019, the Indian boxers clinched one silver and three bronze medals.