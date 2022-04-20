Wins, losses of leaders’ election debate

PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

WIN: Mr Morrison claimed a win on the federal government’s financial dealing with in the course of the pandemic and up to date finances turnaround. Support for small companies was additionally a win for the coalition.

LOSS: Came in for criticism for dealing with of the NDIS and for suggesting he and his spouse had been “blessed” for not having kids that had a incapacity. The prime minister additionally got here beneath hearth on overseas coverage following the scenario within the Solomon Islands.

LABOR LEADER ANTHONY ALBANESE

WIN: Labor’s place on aged care reform and funding for applications such because the NDIS was its win from the controversy, together with sturdy requires a federal integrity fee.

LOSS: Received repeated assaults and sustained questions from the prime minister about Labor’s stance on boat turnbacks and place on the problem throughout Mr Albanese’s stint as deputy prime minister.