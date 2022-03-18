Wins will silence rift ‘noise’: Payten

North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten says rumours of unrest between him and skipper Jason Taumalolo are “rather amusing” as his aspect prepares for a conflict with Canberra and his former mentor Ricky Stuart.

Reports of a feud between the pair have come and gone since spherical one 2021, when Payten singled out his captain for a scarcity of effort within the season-opener in opposition to Penrith – the coach’s first sport on the helm.

The pair have each acknowledged that scenario might’ve been higher handled, however 12 months on and after a disappointing opening loss to Canterbury, Payten dismissed rumours of a rift and insisted the “noise” will cease when the Cowboys begin firing once more.

“There’s no pressure felt by Jason, I or the club, it’s almost at the point where we’re laughing with each other,” Payten instructed reporters on Friday.

“I’ve addressed, and so has Jason, on numerous occasions around our relationship and there’s no rift.

“All that noise will cease after we win.”

Former premiership-winning Cowboy Gavin Cooper echoed Payten’s comments, saying it’s part and parcel of the rugby league media cycle.

“The cause it comes again on the hearsay mill is as a result of we have misplaced once more and we did not play effectively,” Cooper instructed Triple M.

“So then the individuals down south do not have something good to say about what’s occurring up right here within the north.”

Payten also downplayed links to Manly enforcer Marty Taupau who’s been touted for a potential move north when his contract ends after this season.

“That’s one other one I discover somewhat amusing. We had been approached final yr and we gave his administration the identical reply every time,” the Cowboys coach said.

Mustering just four points in round one, the Cowboys will have their work cut-out for them when a confident Raiders outfit fly north fresh off a scintillating 24-19 victory over Cronulla.

Coming up against his former coach, Payten said Stuart’s competitive nature and honesty were traits he’d picked up and he hopes his side can repeat their success against the Raiders last season.

“I’ve learnt fairly a bit from Ricky as a participant and a coach,” Payten mentioned.

“I’ve an enormous quantity of respect for Ricky and what he is achieved within the sport…would like to get one other win like we did final yr up right here.”

Reuben Cotter (hamstring) has been dominated out for the Cowboys for a second straight week, with Jordan McLean coming in to switch Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (knee) and Coen Hess into the beginning aspect shifting Mitch Dunn to the bench.