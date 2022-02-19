Winter Blast Kicks Off This Weekend In Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Winter Blast returns this weekend and is hosted in downtown Royal Oak.

The standard Metro Detroit kicked off Friday after delays because of the pandemic. The occasion is offered by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and presents free admission.

READ MORE: Zion Foster’s Mother Says Cousin Confessed To Dumping Teen

It incorporates a skating rink, ice sculptures, reside music, household actions and marshmallow roasters.

“We are overjoyed to be back and have the community come together and take advantage of the many activities that people of all ages can see and do at Winter Blast Royal Oak,” Raul Venegas, govt director of Marketing, Entertainment & Sales mentioned earlier this month. “We’re creating a beautiful winter wonderland that’s sure to be well received by residents, metro Detroiters and beyond and become the go-to destination for a weekend of winter fun for years to come.”

To be taught extra in regards to the occasion, go to www.winterblast.com.

Winter Blast Royal Oak

READ MORE: Man Charged In String Of Fires In Detroit, Highland Park

Friday, Feb. 18: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: 11 a.m. to eight p.m.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: I-275 Construction Project Resumes On Feb. 21: Here’s What To Expect