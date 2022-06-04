Winter has officially arrived: blustering blizzards hit Victoria

Winter in Melbourne is right here and it has introduced itself in a frosty means.

Only 4 days into the season and freezing temperatures, icy rain, snow flurries and damaging winds appear to have turn into the norm, reminding us of the true that means behind ‘coat weather’.

Blustering blizzards and gale pressure winds of as much as 100 km/h will lash by way of the state’s Alpine area on Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology mentioned. Snow will mud the mountaintops, together with Mt Hotham, Falls Creek and Dinner Plain.

Blizzard warnings are in place for Victoria’s alpine area as your entire state braces for an additional chilly entrance. Credit:Thredbo Media

This information could also be welcomed by ski retreats, lots of which began their winter season a week early this yr, however the State Emergency Service warned that circumstances similar to these may show extraordinarily harmful and suggested residents to be further alert whereas the warnings had been in place.