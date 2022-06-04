Winter has officially arrived: blustering blizzards hit Victoria
Winter in Melbourne is right here and it has introduced itself in a frosty means.
Only 4 days into the season and freezing temperatures, icy rain, snow flurries and damaging winds appear to have turn into the norm, reminding us of the true that means behind ‘coat weather’.
Blustering blizzards and gale pressure winds of as much as 100 km/h will lash by way of the state’s Alpine area on Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology mentioned. Snow will mud the mountaintops, together with Mt Hotham, Falls Creek and Dinner Plain.
This information could also be welcomed by ski retreats, lots of which began their winter season a week early this yr, however the State Emergency Service warned that circumstances similar to these may show extraordinarily harmful and suggested residents to be further alert whereas the warnings had been in place.
“A deep low is expected to move west of Tasmania this evening and extend a vigorous cold front across western Victoria early on Sunday morning,” meteorologists wrote in an announcement on Saturday morning.
Inner Melbourne skilled a low of eight levels on Saturday, inching its technique to solely 16 levels at its warmest level. Although not the coldest day on document thus far this yr, Thursday may see temperatures dip additional to a excessive of solely 11 levels to equal record-low temperatures for 2022 that had been recorded on the finish of May.
This could not sound too chilly, however the bureau warned that winds and sporadic icy showers made the ‘feels like’ temperature often plummet to round two or three levels, thus explaining why Melburnians had been reaching for the thick socks and wool-lined jackets by way of the day.
Areas like Dinner Plain fared even worse, reaching a excessive of minus 1.5 levels and a low of minus 3.2 levels.
The bureau warned residents in Victoria’s southwest of maximum wind gusts of as much as 90 km/h by way of the night time on Saturday and into Sunday, urging individuals to stay indoors.