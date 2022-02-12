Winter Olympics 2022 live: Aussie in distress after ‘devastating’ crash

There has been a serious improvement within the scandal that has left the Olympics in disarray with one star dropping reality bombs.

Australia has a really actual medal-winning alternative on the Beijing Olympics on a stacked day of motion on Saturday.

Aussie Jaclyn Narracott has posted the fastest time in the women’s skeleton and could also be simply two runs away from profitable the gold medal when the occasion resumes on Saturday evening.

Australia’s combined staff snowboard cross stars, together with Belle Brockhoff, have been additionally anticipated to problem for a spot on the rostrum, however the occasion was an entire diasaster for Australia with each Aussie groups crashing out within the quarter-finals.

There has additionally been immense drama away from the monitor with 15-year-old Russian determine skating famous person Kamila Valieva failing drug test.

‘Disaster’ as two Aussie groups crash out

Aussie champion Belle Brockhoff has been carried away from the Genting Snow Park venue after she took a tough fall through the combined staff snowboard cross occasion.

It was a nightmare quarter-final for Australia as each Aussie groups crashed out to overlook out on a spot within the semi-finals. Neither Aussie staff completed the race.

Aussie Josie Baff additionally took a troublesome fall, however was capable of make it to the underside of the run and was in good spirits when interviewed by Channel 7 after the race.

However, the information was far more severe for Brockhoff, who was transported down the hill whereas mendacity on a stretcher.

The occasion needed to be delayed as Brockhoff acquired medical consideration earlier than she was loaded onto the again of the stretcher.

“It’s a disaster,” Channel 7 commentator Dave Culbert stated within the second Brockhoff crashed earlier than it turned obvious that she was in misery.

Aussie Olympic legend Lydia Lassila stated in commentary for Seven: “She will be absolutely devastated”.

Brockhoff took a tumble when she took off from a big soar function and landed on the again of a competitor’s board.

Star rages over teen freak’s bombshell

Russian determine skater Kamila Valieva has an unlikely defender — 2018 American bronze medalist Adam Rippon.

In a Twitter thread, Rippon took goal on the Russian federation and the International Olympic Committee for placing Valieva, 15, in a nasty state of affairs and failing to correctly punish Russia for earlier doping violations.

Olympic testers have confirmed she failed a medication take a look at in December, and the IOC is now interesting in opposition to Russia’s resolution to permit her to proceed competing in Beijing.

Valieva examined optimistic for a banned substance after main Russia (which is competing because the Russian Olympic Committee) to gold within the staff occasion.

The medal ceremony was pushed again because of this, and Valieva’s standing for the person occasion, wherein she is a heavy favorite, is unsure.

“The entire situation is heartbreaking,” Rippon wrote.

“This young girl is just 15. She’s a minor. The adults around her have completely failed her. They’ve put her in this awful situation and should be punished.

“The IOC’s ban on Russia’s participation in the Olympics was NOT strict enough. I believe that the ROC athletes are doing what they’re told in an effort to please their coaches and federation. I blame those in charge. Flops.”

Valieva’s optimistic take a look at is from Christmas Day for Trimetazidine, a drug utilized by coronary heart sufferers that improves blood stream and stamina. The ROC has stood by her, saying the failed take a look at shouldn’t apply because it was outdoors the Olympics.

The state of affairs is additional sophisticated by Valieva’s age. She is seen by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a “Protected Person,” which suggests she might keep away from suspension by being dominated too younger to know what substances she was given.

Valieva has been allowed to follow after Russian officers appealed her suspension. The case will probably be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Beijing.

A optimistic take a look at is a optimistic take a look at,” Rippon wrote.

“Testing negative now doesn’t negate the fact that there were performance enhancing drugs involved in the process. It’s a f***ing shame. It doesn’t need to come to this. SHE IS A CHILD. They put her sport performance ahead of her health and well-being. F*** them. They’ve ruined this Olympic experience for HER and for EVERYONE here.

“The ROC has miserably failed its athletes and embarrassed themselves on the world stage YET AGAIN. My heart breaks for the Russian athletes competing in Beijing who will have everything they do at these Olympics questioned.”

Valieva holds 9 world data and have become the primary girl to land a quad soar on the Olympics on Monday.

The girls’s determine skating occasion begins on Wednesday (AEDT) with the brief program and finishes on Thursday (AEDT) with the free skate.

— New York Post

‘Should be arrested’: World blows up over halfpipe scandal

There was outcry within the males’s thrilling halfpipe last earlier than Japanese famous person Ayumu Hirano walked away with the gold medal — forward of Aussie silver-medallist Scotty James.

Hirano pulled out one thing particular in his second run, finishing a spectacular frontside triple cork 1440 to turn out to be the primary particular person ever to land the trick at an Olympics. But one decide solely gave him a rating of 89, dragging his general rating for the second spherical right down to 91.75 and leaving him in second place, behind James heading into the ultimate runs of the occasion.

Viewers couldn’t consider the evaluation and American snowboarding legend Todd Richards was completely scathing in his evaluation of how Hirano was handled.

“Ahhh what? What? Is there a mistake? There’s no way, there is no way. A 91.75?” he stated in commentary for NBC. “As far as I’m concerned, the judges just grenaded all their credibility.

“I’ve been doing this for so long, so long, I know what a good run looks like. I know the ingredients of a winning run. I know when I’ve seen the best run that’s ever been done in the halfpipe.

“Try to tell me where you’re deducting from this run. It’s unbelievable that this is even happening. It’s a travesty to be completely honest with you.

“I am irate right now.

“Someone call the authorities, there’s been a robbery.”

Fortunately for Hirano, the controversial name didn’t price him. He produced one other breathtaking run on his third journey to the pipe and this time the judges scored him a 96. It was sufficient for him to say gold.