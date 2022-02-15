Sports
Winter Olympics: Gasser wins Big Air gold, Sadowski-Synnott takes silver | More sports News – Times of India
BEIJING: Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser received Big Air gold on the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.
New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott received silver whereas Kokomo Murase of Japan took bronze.
The 30-year-old Gasser, who took gold within the inaugural Big Air competitors in 2018 at Pyeongchang, launched an ideal cab double cork 1260 in her final run, which gave her 95.50, the only greatest rating within the competitors.
She scored a mixed 185.50 from her two greatest runs.
Sadowski-Synnott had a mixed complete of 177.00 whereas Murase, in her first Olympics, had 171.50.
