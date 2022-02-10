Winter Olympics live: Schedule, results, Australian team news

Australian flag-bearer Brendan Kerry was on the verge of tears after being knowledgeable of his rating within the males’s single free skating occasion.

Day six of the Beijing Winter Olympics shall be headlined by 4 Aussies competing for a spot within the males’s snowboard cross finals.

Jarryd Hughes, Adam Lambert, Adam Dickson and Cam Bolton will every begin their qualifying runs after 2.15pm AEDT, whereas Nick Timmings will participate within the skeleton heats from 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, an Aussie Olympian has apologised for “crying like a b****” after a second of heartbreak that brutally performed out on stay TV final night time.

Kerry’s nails determine skating routine

Australian flag-bearer Brendan Kerry was on the verge of tears after being knowledgeable of his rating within the males’s single free skating occasion on Thursday afternoon AEDT.

The 27-year-old smashed his private finest with a clear program in Beijing, registering a rating of 160.01 to briefly occupy prime spot within the standings.

“I’m so, so happy,” he later instructed Channel 7.

“It wasn’t just a season’s best, it was a personal best by a long way … I don’t really have words for it.”

Kerry ultimatley slipped out of medal rivalry, however regardless, it was a strong efficiency from the Aussie hero.

“He’s struggled in the free programs for a number of years,” Australian nice Belinda Noonan stated on Channel 7.

“He has laid down the best one of his entire career.

“Such beautiful technique. His upper body stays absolutely rock solid all the way through. He was in the zone.”

He beforehand positioned twentieth on the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, however his worst attainable end in Beijing can solely be seventeenth.

Day 6 schedule (Aussies in motion)

From 12.30pm — Figure skating, males’s single skating free skate (Brendan Kerry)

From 12.30pm — Skeleton, males’s warmth 1 (Nick Timmings)

From 2pm — Skeleton, males’s warmth 2 (Nick Timmings)

From 2.15pm — Snowboarding, males’s snowboard cross qualifying (Jarryd Hughes, Adam Lambert, Adam Dickson & Cam Bolton)

From 6pm — Cross nation snowboarding, ladies’s 10km traditional (Jessica Yeaton & Casey Wright)

From 6.15pm — Snowboarding, males’s snowboard cross finals (Jarryd Hughes, Adam Lambert, Adam Dickson & Cam Bolton)

* All instances AEDT

Text messages reveal Aussie Olympic reality

The lack of snowfall in Australia means the nation’s sporting followers aren’t effectively accustomed to the Winter Olympic occasions in Beijing.

Although Australia usually locations extremely on the Summer Games medal tally, gold medals within the Winter Olympics are few and much between.

But regardless of this, Australian sporting followers have been completely captivated by the wild occasions in China.

From the curling feats of Aussie duo of Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill to the push of snowboarding, Australians have been glued to their tv screens this week.

Do we all know all the foundations? Absolutely not — even a few of the Channel 7 commentators have been a contact out of their depth.

Former Hockeyroos and AFLW star Georgie Parker shared a textual content message trade on Twitter that completely encapsulates Australia’s dumbfounded awe with the Beijing Games.

American star secures nation’s first gold

US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin’s Beijing Olympics threatened to show right into a winter nightmare, however there was long-awaited redemption for snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis as she received Team USA’s first gold of the Games on Wednesday.

Six gold medals had been up for grabs on the fifth day of full competitors within the Chinese capital, however Shiffrin’s wait goes on in her faltering pursuit of a profession third Olympic gold in alpine snowboarding.

The 26-year-old made a shock early exit from the large slalom on Monday and with the strain on, suffered the identical destiny within the slalom, with rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia taking full benefit.

Vlhova produced a surprising second leg to clock a mixed whole of 1min 44.98sec over the 2 runs and edge Austria’s reigning world champion Katharina Liensberger into silver by eight-hundredths of a second.

In stark distinction, Shiffrin slid broad after only a handful of gates earlier than snowboarding out within the first leg, then plonked herself down on the snow, head in fingers.

The American stated she felt “pretty awful”, though added: “But it won’t feel awful for ever. I just feel pretty low right now.”

Shiffrin will compete in three extra particular person occasions in Beijing, with the super-G on Friday, adopted by the downhill on Tuesday and alpine mixed on February 17.

Olympic storm explodes, 15yo Russian named

The medals ceremony for the group determine skating on the Winter Games was delayed by a authorized situation, the International Olympic Committee stated on Wednesday, earlier than reviews emerged of a doping situation inside the Russian group.

The Russian Olympic Committee or ROC — referred to as such as a result of Russia’s anthem, flag and identify had been banned from main competitions because of the nation’s brazen state sanctioned doping program — received the gold medal with the United States taking silver and Japan bronze, however the ceremony was faraway from its scheduled slot on Wednesday.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams cited a “legal consultation” with the game’s governing physique, the International Skating Union, as the rationale for the delay.

As thriller continued to swirl across the scenario, reviews emerged on Thursday morning (AEDT) of a constructive drug check by a skater inside the ROC group.

Respected Olympics web site Inside The Games solely reported 15-year-old sensation Kamila Valieva was on the centre of the authorized situation chargeable for the hold-up.

According to USA Today, one of many skaters on Russia’s six-person group had examined constructive to a banned substance and Russian media then reported Valieva was that skater.

Russian newspapers RBC and Kommersant stated Valieva had examined constructive to Trimetazidine, a drug used to deal with angina — a chest ache attributable to lack of blood movement to the center.

The Kremlin was requested concerning the scenario and spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated: “Let’s, for the sake of understanding, wait for some explanations either from our sports officials or from the IOC.”

— with AFP