Winter Paralympics: Nine Aussie stars to watch

Which Aussie paralympians are destined for glory? We define the 9 stars to look at on the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Australia boasts some severe medal contenders among the many 9 athletes competing on the Winter Paralympics beginning in Beijing in Saturday.

Who is about to deliver dwelling a medal and which athletes ought to we be maintaining an eye fixed out for?

These are the Aussie Winter Paralympic stars to look at.

BEN TUDHOPE

Disciplines: Banked Slalom, Snowboard Cross

Classification: SB-LL2

Disability: Physical impairment – left aspect cerebral palsy hemiplegia

Paralympic Games expertise: Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018

Ranking: Snowboard Cross SB-LL2 (=1st); Banked Slalom SB-LL2 (fifth)

Australian co-captain Ben Tudhope enters his third Paralympic Games as a serious medal hope in each the Snowboard Cross and Banked Slalom. Tudhope turned the youngest Paralympian in Australian historical past when he made his debut at Sochi 2014 at 14. Now 22, he stays the youngest on the Australian crew however certainly one of its most skilled. Tudhope heads to Beijing in terrific type, having secured his second Crystal Globe courtesy of two profitable runs on the Big White World Cup in Canada final month.

MELISSA PERRINE

Disciplines: Downhill, Giant Slalom, Slalom, Super-G, Super Combined

Classification: B2

Disability: Vision impairment – Cataracts, microphthalmia, nystagmus and glaucoma

Paralympic Games expertise: Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018

Ranking: Slalom VI (4th), Giant Slalom VI (third), Super-Combined (1st), Super-G (fifth), Downhill (third)

Preparing for her fourth Paralympic Games, Australian co-captain Melissa Perrine has excessive expectations of including to her two bronze medals from PyeongChang in 2018. The 34-year-old concedes this can be her final Paralympics – as an athlete at the least – and has narrowed her give attention to the slalom occasions within the quest for additional Games glory. Perrine and sighted information Bobbi Kelly, who will make her Paralympics debut, have a fierce friendship cast on the frozen slopes at dwelling and overseas and are hitting type on the excellent time.

SAM TAIT

Disciplines: Downhill, Super-G, Super-Combined, Giant Slalom

Classification: LW11

Disability: Physical impairment – Paraplegia

Paralympic Games expertise: PyeongChang 2018

Ranking: Slalom Sitting (forty eighth), Giant Slalom Sitting (twenty sixth), Super-Combined Sitting (NA), Super-G Sitting (twenty seventh), Downhill Sitting (ninth)

Adrenaline junkie Sam Tait feels most at dwelling hitting speeds in extra of 120km/h in his favoured occasion, Downhill. The 30-year-old from NSW acquired paraplegia after a motorbike accident in 2013 and, already an avid skier, the transition to sit-skiing was a ‘no-brainer’. Tait was hitting high type by December earlier than a crash in coaching forward of the World Championships in Norway dominated him out for 4 weeks. The man from Mittagong has his eyes set on bettering his excessive watermark of eleventh within the Downhill at PyeongChang and, slopes keen, making the rostrum.

JOSH HANLON

Disciplines: Giant Slalom, Slalom

Classification: LW-12/2

Disability: Physical impairment- limb loss/amputee

Paralympic Games expertise: Debut

Ranking: Slalom Sitting (thirty second), Giant Slalom Sitting (forty first), Super-Combined Sitting (NA), Super-G Sitting (forty sixth), Downhill Sitting (NA)

Josh Hanlon was a gun Aussie guidelines ruckman with a brilliant future as a part of the GWS Giants Academy system, rising by the ranks with the likes of Jacob Hopper, Harry Himmelberg and Harry Perryman. At age 20, he got here down with a extreme bacterial an infection which included poisonous shock and sepsis, resulting in twin below-knee amputations and his proper hand on the wrist. Hanlon had skied simply 3 times in his life previous to that – simply over two years later, he’s at his first Paralympics.

PATRICK JENSEN

Disciplines: Downhill, Super-G, Super-Combined, Giant Slalom, Slalom

Classification: B2

Disability: Vision Impairment – Macular dystrophy and Stargardt illness

Paralympic Games expertise: PyeongChang 2018

Ranking: Slalom VI (twelfth), Giant Slalom VI (fifteenth), Super-Combined VI (eleventh), Super-G VI (eleventh), Downhill VI (twelfth)

An avid music lover as a child, it was Patrick Jensen’s careers adviser at college who pushed him in direction of sport. In 2014, when his mates went to schoolies, Jensen travelled to Austria to characterize Australia for the primary time and snowboarding has been a lifelong ardour ever since. Entering the ultimate phases of his degenerative eye situation, the 26 yr previous’s specialist has given him lower than two years earlier than going fully blind. It solely empowers the Newcastle native to greatest his excessive watermark of eleventh in PyeongChang, forward of a probable change to B1 classification earlier than the 2026 Games roll round.

RAE ANDERSON

Disciplines: Giant Slalom, Slalom

Classification: LW9-2

Disability: Physical Impairment – Left hemiplegic cerebral palsy

Paralympic Games expertise: Rio 2016 (Para-athletics)

Ranking: Slalom Standing (seventh), Giant Slalom Standing (twenty eighth)

Beijing 2022 will likely be Rae Anderson’s first Winter Paralympics however not her Paralympic debut. The 25 yr previous will grow to be the seventh Australian to characterize at each a Summer and Winter Paralympic Games when she hits the slopes this month. Anderson competed in Para-athletics at Rio, in each Javelin and Discus. The Wamberal native is but to win a serious worldwide medal although that might change in Beijing, the place she enters as an outdoor medal hopeful within the Slalom.

MITCHELL GOURLEY

Disciplines: Super-Combined, Super-G, Giant Slalom, Slalom

Classification: LW6/8-2

Disability: Physical Impairment – Left below-elbow limb deficiency

Paralympic Games expertise: Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018

Ranking: Slalom Standing (sixteenth), Giant Slalom Standing (seventh), Super-Combined Standing (4th), Super-G Standing (thirteenth), Downhill Standing (eleventh)

One-time IPC Alpine Skiing World Champion and soon-to-be four-time Paralympian Mitchell Gourley has achieved nearly all the things there’s to realize on the worldwide circuit – besides a Paralympics medal. Primed for a breakout Paralympics at Sochi 2014 following a six-medal haul in the course of the 2013-14 World Cup Series, Gourley recorded three DNFs and two seventh-place finishes. Medals eluded him in PyeongChang additionally – a fifth within the Super-Combined his greatest end result – and thus the seasoned Games veteran now turns his consideration to Beijing 2022 as an opportunity to lastly add some Paralympics medals to his assortment.

BOBBI KELLY

(sighted information for Melissa Perrine)

Disciplines: Super-G, Giant Slalom, Slalom

Paralympic Games expertise: Debut

Kelly and Perrine received a swath of medals on the worldwide circuit within the 2019-2020 season. Kelly makes her Games debut as associate Perrine considers whether or not this can be her fourth and final Paralympics.

AMELIA HODGSON

(sighted information for Patrick Jensen)

Disciplines: Downhill, Super-G, Super-Combined, Giant Slalom, Slalom

Paralympic Games expertise: Debut

Perisher ski teacher Hodgson has labored with Jensen since 2019 and boast a trio of bronze medals in Super-G over the course of the 2019-20 season. Covid has saved the pair away from worldwide competitors over the previous two years however their preparation main into Beijing has been sound.

Originally revealed as Winter Paralympics 2022: Nine Aussie stars to watch in Beijing