Winter Storm Brings Snow and Ice to Much of the Northeast

Ice glazing better than 1 / 4 of an inch was probably throughout the Ozarks and southeast Missouri, forecasters stated.

The East Coast has been beneath an energetic climate sample this winter.

In early January, back-to-back storms created perilous driving circumstances within the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, together with one climate system that stranded hundreds of drivers on Interstate 95 in Virginia for greater than 24 hours. The storm trapped truckers, college students, households and each stripe of commuter, together with Senator Tim Kaine.

In mid-January, another storm slammed the South, killing a minimum of two individuals and leaving hundreds with out energy earlier than transferring north and dropping heavy snow over components of the Northeast and Canada. Another January storm swept by means of the East Coast, prompting hundreds of flight cancellations and pushing the governors of New York and New Jersey to declare states of emergency. That storm dropped more than 30 inches of snow in components of Massachusetts.

While some could also be hoping that this week’s storm might end off the winter season, Mr. Connolly warned individuals to not put away their shovels.

“March tends to be quite stormy,” he stated. “We couldn’t say this is the last one.”

