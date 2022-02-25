Winter Storm Brings Snow and Ice to Much of the Northeast
A big winter storm was anticipated to create harmful journey circumstances and lift the chance of energy outages in a lot of the Northeast on Friday, meteorologists stated.
The storm might convey six inches to greater than a foot of snow from central New York to central New England earlier than really fizzling out at evening, the National Weather Service stated Friday morning. Freezing rain might convey 1 / 4 of an inch of ice to roads from Pennsylvania by means of southern New England, forecasters stated.
Western Pennsylvania might anticipate “particularly hazardous travel” and “localized power outages are likely,” the climate service stated. From japanese Pennsylvania to Connecticut, “travel will be treacherous on untreated surfaces,” forecasters warned.
The storm started transferring into the area early Friday after it battered the Southern Plains as much as the Ohio Valley on Thursday. In the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, the place about seven million individuals had been beneath a flood watch Thursday, heavy rain early Friday was anticipated to decrease within the morning, forecasters stated.
Much of the United States will shiver by means of below-average temperatures this weekend, forecasters stated. The exceptions shall be within the southern Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast, the place temperatures had been anticipated to be properly above common.
James Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York, stated on Thursday that the system would convey a combined bag of climate to the New York area.
“The snow will be a concern initially, and then it’ll change over into a wintry mix, and then it’ll change over to rain,” he stated, including that areas alongside the coast might obtain the least quantity of snow. About three inches of snow was anticipated within the New York City space, whereas components of Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley might rise up to 6 inches, he stated.
By Thursday night, snow had made its manner into components of Illinois, together with Chicago, and Iowa, the place the Weather Service stated highway circumstances had been deteriorating shortly.
Ice glazing better than 1 / 4 of an inch was probably throughout the Ozarks and southeast Missouri, forecasters stated.
The East Coast has been beneath an energetic climate sample this winter.
In early January, back-to-back storms created perilous driving circumstances within the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, together with one climate system that stranded hundreds of drivers on Interstate 95 in Virginia for greater than 24 hours. The storm trapped truckers, college students, households and each stripe of commuter, together with Senator Tim Kaine.
In mid-January, another storm slammed the South, killing a minimum of two individuals and leaving hundreds with out energy earlier than transferring north and dropping heavy snow over components of the Northeast and Canada. Another January storm swept by means of the East Coast, prompting hundreds of flight cancellations and pushing the governors of New York and New Jersey to declare states of emergency. That storm dropped more than 30 inches of snow in components of Massachusetts.
While some could also be hoping that this week’s storm might end off the winter season, Mr. Connolly warned individuals to not put away their shovels.
“March tends to be quite stormy,” he stated. “We couldn’t say this is the last one.”
Alyssa Lukpat and Jesus Jiménez contributed reporting.