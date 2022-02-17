Winter Storm Coming Wednesday & Thursday, What To Expect

Updated 2/16/22 at 6:23 pm

We are monitoring a strong storm system that may stick round by the day at the moment and tomorrow.

First, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the area as a consequence of winds gusting over mph at the moment. If you drive a high-profile automobile, pay attention to the sturdy winds at the moment in addition to any energy outages. Click here for the DTE power outage map. The winds are pulling in moisture and heat from the Southeast. Temperatures are already delicate within the 40s and highs at the moment will attain the higher 40s to decrease 50s.

Starting this afternoon spotty rain will begin to arrive throughout the area turning into heavier and steadier because the night and in a single day goes on. We expect 1” to 1.5” of rainfall. Adding within the melting snowpack and nonetheless frozen floor, flooding can be a chance. FLOOD WATCHES will begin at 4 AM tomorrow to account for this menace. However, the winds will begin to loosen up a bit.

Tomorrow mid-morning, as temperatures begin to fall close to freezing the rain will change over to a wintry combine. Expect freezing rain and sleet. Some sleet may accumulate, and we may doubtlessly get 0.10” of ice accumulation which is able to slick up roads and provides us a greater likelihood for energy outages. The wintry combine is anticipated primarily from 8 AM tomorrow morning to three PM tomorrow afternoon. Lastly, a WINTER STORM ALERTS begins tomorrow by Friday morning.

Snowfall accumulations can be typically 3” to 7” of snow, with domestically increased quantities. See map under.

This forecast will change based mostly on the trail. Stay with us for added updates and obtain our CBS Detroit Weather app for added data on this storm system.

2/16/22 at 1:02 p.m.

WIND ADVISORY: For all counties by 8 pm.

FLOOD WATCH: For Lenawee, Monroe, Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair this night by 4 pm tomorrow.

WINTER STORM WATCH: For all counties beginning tomorrow 10 AM by 1 AM Friday.

