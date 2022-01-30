Winter Storm, Russia, N.F.L.: Your Weekend Briefing

3. For years, Democrats complained about Republicans spending tens of millions in darkish cash. Then they used the identical tactic to win in 2020.

A Times analysis revealed how the left outdid the correct at elevating and spending tens of millions from undisclosed donors to defeat Donald Trump.

Tax filings and different information reveals that 15 of essentially the most politically lively nonprofit organizations that usually align with the Democratic Party spent greater than $1.5 billion in 2020 — in contrast with roughly $900 million spent by a comparable pattern of teams aligned with the G.O.P.

Gerrymandering is one other device that political events can wield to their benefit. We made a game to help you understand it.