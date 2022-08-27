Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul: Election worker threats to be prosecuted

Report: Trump-allied attorneys led effort to repeat election knowledge





MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anybody who assaults or harasses election staff in the important thing swing state this fall and proclaimed his religion within the state’s election system as clerks report rising considerations about potential threats on account of misinformation about elections.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press this week, Kaul additionally touted his work defending the outcomes of the 2020 election in opposition to a number of authorized challenges that accompanied President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread election fraud.

Kaul, a Democrat looking for reelection in November in opposition to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, mentioned public belief in “the reality of our elections” is essential.

“We have the world’s greatest democracy in the U.S. and it’s something we should be proud of,” Kaul instructed the AP on Wednesday. “We have had that system tested over and over in Wisconsin through audits and recounts and reviews and consistently they show that our system works and the results reflect the will of the voters.”

Some of Trump’s followers have lashed out as they refused to simply accept his loss to Joe Biden. The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit legislation and and public coverage institute, present in a March ballot that one in six election officers have been threatened due to their job, with greater than three-quarters saying they really feel threats have elevated in recent times.

In Wisconsin, a number of clerks have cited mistrust and hostility towards election staff as considerations going into the November election. At a gathering of the National Association of State Elections Directors in July, election officers and bureaucrats assembly in Madison raised considerations that federal legislation may not be updated with the threats they’ve confronted since 2020.

Kaul mentioned he’s planning a public relations marketing campaign informing those who intimidating, threatening or assaulting election staff is prohibited and telling them how they’ll rapidly report incidents. He mentioned the Justice Department is working with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remain abreast of any potential instances.

“What people should know is intimidating election officials is a crime and something we take very seriously,” Kaul mentioned. “Continuing to get that message out is a proactive way to deter people from engaging in that activity. And if they do we will hold them accountable.”

Kaul additionally questioned whether or not Toney would defend the 2024 election ends in court docket if Trump runs once more and loses Wisconsin. He famous that Toney has drawn help from former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who referred to as for Biden’s win to be decertified as a part of an investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 outcomes. The probe discovered discovered no proof of election fraud.

“If he were to take that kind of approach it would create chaos,” Kaul mentioned. “I’m proud to have defended the will of the voters and our system of government. Based on what we’ve seen from (Toney), he hasn’t shown that type of commitment.”

Toney rejected Kaul’s assault.

He instructed AP that he believes Biden received the presidency, however mentioned state legal guidelines have been damaged through the election. He introduced costs in February in opposition to 5 voters who allegedly used improper addresses and has referred to as for eradicating 5 state election commissioners who voted to maintain particular voting assistants out of nursing houses early within the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toney promised to assessment any allegation of election fraud and prosecute “because it’s the job of district attorneys and the attorney general to enforce the rule of law.”

Other key points Kaul mentioned in his AP interview: