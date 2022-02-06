Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear Absenteee Ballot Drop Box Appeal

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to listen to an enchantment of a circuit court docket’s January 13 decision “that held that [Wisconsin Election Commission’s] guidance on absentee ballot drop boxes [deployed statewide in the 2020 election] violates state law, and/or should have been adopted through the rulemaking process.”

The Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty (WILL) filed the case, Teigen v Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), in Waukesha County Circuit Court on behalf of two Waukesha County voters in June 2021.

The lawsuit challeng[ed] the authorized standing of absentee poll drop containers after WEC issued illegal steerage to clerks, in 2020, encouraging using absentee poll drop containers, and telling voters that others can return their poll for them.”

“This advice was contrary to state law,” WILL argued on behalf of the plaintiffs:

Voting is a constitutional proper, however state law makes clear that, “voting by absentee ballot is a privilege exercised wholly outside the traditional safeguards of the polling place.” There are simply two authorized methods in Wisconsin to submit an absentee poll. When voting by absentee poll, state law says “[t]he envelope [containing the ballot] shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren issued a abstract judgment ruling on January 13 siding with the plaintiffs, because the Wisconsin Supreme Court not too long ago noted:

On January 13, 2022, the circuit court docket carried out a listening to and issued an oral ruling granting abstract judgment to the plaintiffs and denying the defendants’ request for abstract judgment. The circuit court docket declared that the Commission’s steerage on these issues contravenes the statutes and that the steerage paperwork constituted administrative guidelines beneath Chapter 227, which have been invalid as a result of they weren’t duly promulgated as guidelines. The court docket directed the Commission to withdraw the disputed steerage and to advise the clerks, no later than January 27, 2022, that the steerage had been declared invalid. The court docket then completely enjoined the Commission from issuing future steerage conflicting with Wis. Stat. §§ 6.87 and 6.855. A written order incorporating this oral choice was entered on January 20, 2022.

But, as The Journal Sentinel reported on January 24:

An appeals court docket blocked a lower-court order Monday and dominated absentee poll drop containers can be utilized within the Feb. 15 major. The District 4 Court of Appeals issued its unanimous order a day earlier than election clerks have been scheduled to ship voters absentee ballots within the race for Milwaukee mayor and different native contests in Wisconsin. Monday’s choice impacts solely the Feb. 15 major. The appeals court docket will resolve later what guidelines might be in place for elections after that. . . The use of drop containers expanded vastly in 2020.

On January 28, the Wisconsin Supreme Court allowed the appeals court docket keep to stay in impact till the February 15 major, however granted WILL’s request to bypass the appeals court docket and go on to the state’s highest court docket for a last choice within the case. The court docket requested written arguments on the case from attorneys for the plaintiffs by February 17, and attorneys for the defendants, together with the WEC, by March 1.

The widespread use of drop containers for the receipt of absentee ballots through the November 2020 election in the important thing battleground states the place President Joe Biden eked out slim victories – Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona – has confirmed to be one of the vital controversial of the numerous election integrity points which have arisen from that pivotal presidential election.

In the Wisconsin 2020 presidential election, as Breitbart News reported, “Joe Biden was certified the winner in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin by a margin of less than 21,000 votes, and the state’s ten Electoral College votes were consequential in the outcome of the election.”

Republicans and Trump supporters have argued using such drop containers was of questionable legality at greatest, and was topic to large voting irregularities that will have modified the end result of the presidential election in these states, and consequently, for the complete nationwide election.

Politico reported on Saturday that the Wisconsin case and an analogous case pending in Pennsylvania, “could have a major effect on voting in two key states.”

The case is Teigen v Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court, Docket Number 21CV958.