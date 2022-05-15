Wishing that conditions for playing sports on all cities were similar to Baku – winner of Baku marathon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. I’m very glad to

participate on this marathon, winner of the “Baku Marathon-2022”,

Russian athlete Rinas Akhmadeev advised Trend.

He mentioned that he was in Azerbaijan for the primary time.

“Baku is a really stunning metropolis. I’ll undoubtedly come to Baku

within the coming years. I’ll participate within the marathon subsequent time,”

mentioned the participant of the marathon.

Akhmedeev added that the competitors was held in accordance with

all the principles.

“I want that in all cities there are such situations for taking part in

sports activities as in Baku, in order that athletes present good outcomes,” he

mentioned.

On May 15, on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,

the fifth Baku Marathon was organized.

About 15,000 members have registered to take part within the

Baku Marathon 2022.

Foreigners residing and dealing in our nation, additionally members

from numerous different international locations, utilized to take part within the

marathon, together with the residents of Azerbaijan. Those who’ve

registered embody members from the US, Germany, UAE, UK,

China, France, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey,

Ukraine, Uganda and from different international locations.

The Baku Marathon, organized since 2016, is geared toward supporting

the event of sports activities and selling a wholesome life-style.

Marathon, which is held below the motto “Win the wind!”

organized alongside a very new route.

The Baku Marathon 2022, the size of which is 21 kilometers,

began and ended on the State Flag Square.