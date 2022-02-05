With all other things on the outside, India will have their work cut out: Pollard | Cricket News – Times of India

AHMEDABAD: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday stated India could have their job lower out within the ODI sequence towards the guests as they’re coming off a 0-3 whitewash in South Africa and “all the other things on the outside”.By “all other things on the outside”, Pollard appeared to check with the controversy round Indian captaincy after Virat Kohli ‘s departure from the highest job in all three codecs.

“As you mentioned they (India) didn’t do too well in South Africa, and with all the other things on the outside, they will have their work cut out,” Pollard stated on the eve of the primary ODI right here.

“But as I stated earlier for us, it is about focusing on what we can do, they will have their challenges, we will have our challenges.

“The good factor is that once we begin the sport tomorrow, there is no such thing as a benefit or drawback. We begin on a level-playing area and whoever performs higher cricket on the day will come out on the highest,” added the 34-year-old all-rounder.

Having performed underneath Rohit Sharma within the Indian Premier League, Pollard stated that India’s new white-ball skipper is aware of methods to lead.

“Obviously, Rohit, you realize, an excellent particular person, he is aware of methods to lead, however having stated that he might be coming (up) together with his personal plans and the best way that he needs to play, needs the workforce (to) form of play, in order that might be a studying for them (India) as effectively…

“… Because yes, you have captained a couple of games but when you are a full-time captain, I think that is something sort-of different.”

The three-match ODI sequence towards the West Indies, to be performed on the Narendra Modi stadium, might be Rohit’s first task as a full-time skipper.

The elegant right-handed opener took over the reins from Kohli.

Pollard and Rohit are team-mates at Mumbai Indians, who’ve received the IPL a file 5 instances.

The final time the West Indies toured India in 2019, they misplaced 1-2 in a three-match sequence.

“We will see what is the best combination and try to come up with the best resources we have. Touring India is always going to be difficult, there is media pressure and (so on). We need to focus on what we want to do and share the information among ourselves.

“The final time we have been right here, we did okay. We did not win the sequence however we pushed them. It’s time to get one step additional,” signed off the big-hitting batter.