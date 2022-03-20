With apologies to, and from, Guinness

Noting that Column 8 acts as Granny’s Book of Records (whereas additionally giving her apologies to Guinness), Merran Loewenthal of Birchgrove stories that “our resident huntsman spider has spun a web from the verandah roof to the brick pile in the garden, which is five metres long – and it has only seven legs! I’d like to see a spider which could beat that.” Granny herself considers any apology to Guinness coming so quickly after St Patrick’s Day a daring transfer, when she is aware of from expertise that there might be an unhealthy variety of individuals on the market wanting an apology from Guinness for the injury it inflicted on them.

Jan Carroll’s request for additional details about the music Never Never (C8) didn’t go unnoticed. Lesley McBurney of Wavell Heights (Qld) suggests Jan search by the identify of the composer of the music, “Brisbane composer Letty Katts, rather than Slim Dusty, to have more chance of success”.

Marjie Williamson of Blaxland additionally shares Jan’s love of Never Never (C8), having purchased her personal copy of the sheet music a few years in the past from Chappell & Co Ltd in Sydney, managing to make a photocopy of the unique sheet music earlier than it grew to become too broken from put on and tear. Marjie provides that she is completely satisfied to help Jan – over to you, Jan.

With the graffiti subject (C8) leaving academia, Charles Davies-Scourfield of Culburra Beach stories that his favorite was “in a maternity hospital in London, where there was a wall plaque stating: ‘The first two minutes of life are the most critical.’ Underneath was written, ‘The last two minutes are pretty dodgy too’.”

“Back in the 1960s an army truck full of bomb disposal engineers arrived at the 2GB studios after a report of the discovery of a ‘dangerously unstable old war relic’,” remembers John Boddington of Dalton. “It was, of course, a Commem Day prank (C8). The ‘relic’ turned out to be commentator Eric Baume (a sort of nascent Alan Jones).”