With Bush in 2001, Putin sought to charm students at a rural Texas high school

toggle caption Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine makes it onerous to recollect — and even think about — that within the early years of his presidency, twenty years in the past, Vladimir Putin was on a allure offensive with the West. He sought respect from different world leaders, particularly in Europe and the U.S., whereas providing hope of a brand new openness for Russians at dwelling.

One notable second within the Putin allure marketing campaign got here in November 2001 in rural Crawford, Texas, a tiny city within the heart of the state with a inhabitants again then of 705 residents. Count President George W. Bush amongst them. He owned a ranch simply outdoors of city — he’d named the property Prairie Chapel — and he and first woman Laura Bush had invited the Russian chief and his spouse Lyudmila to spend the evening.

There was work for the 2 leaders — recall that this was simply two months after the fear assaults of 9/11 — with dialogue of worldwide threats and the way the United States and Russia may work collectively to battle terrorism.

But there was additionally time for socializing, for good meals and leisure. The subsequent morning the 2 presidents paid a go to to close by Crawford High School.

“We had a great dinner last night,” Bush advised the cheering scholar physique assembled within the college gymnasium, with a banner that learn “Welcome President & President.” Dressed in a brown canvas work jacket, Bush appeared to be a really proud host, including, “We had a little Texas barbecue, pecan pie, a little Texas music. And I think the president really enjoyed himself.” Putin, sporting a darkish blazer over a black open-collared shirt, stood to Bush’s proper sporting a large smile.

toggle caption Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bush talked of how Putin had been the primary world chief to name him on Sept. 11, and Bush described his Russian counterpart as a robust associate in combating terrorism.

Speaking by way of an interpreter, Putin used his remarks to focus on the 2 leaders’ friendship and cooperation. He additionally cited the nice and cozy greeting from the scholars that morning, and the function residents would play on this partnership between nations.

“Being here I can feel the will of these people, the will to cooperate with the Russian Federation, the will to cooperate with Russia,” Putin mentioned, after which continued: “And I can assure you that the Russian people fully share this commitment and is also committed to fully cooperating with the American people.”

Bush and Putin took questions too, and one handled Afghanistan. The U.S.-led conflict there had simply begun the earlier month. A scholar wished to understand how the upcoming fall of the Taliban authorities would have an effect on ladies’s rights. Bush inspired Putin to take that query, saying that like himself, the Russian president had a “keen desire” to free Afghanistan’s ladies. Putin answered that the disrespect of ladies and for human rights in Afghanistan had “taken an extreme form.”

Putin additionally had a warning for the Taliban, which was on the time nonetheless in energy, saying bluntly, “We should not allow any atrocities or violations of human rights to happen.”

It’s a far cry from immediately, at a time when headlines around the globe are about Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

toggle caption Paul Morse/Bush White House

Another scholar who spoke on the meeting that day was Amanda Lemons, a senior.

She directed her query to Bush: “Have you decided on whether you’re going to go to Russia or not?” Bush then made some information together with his reply, saying, “Well — the president invited me and I accepted.”

Today Amanda Lemons is Amanda Buckner, and she or he lives about an hour outdoors Crawford. She says she has at all times regarded again on that second with some pleasure. But she says essentially the most memorable half was not asking a query, however afterward when the 2 presidents left the stage to greet members of the viewers up shut. Buckner shook arms with Putin, and says when she did all the things appeared to maneuver in sluggish movement.

More than 20 years later, it is all nonetheless fairly vivid, she says. “I remember the color of his eyes, they were dark, uh, deep blue. I was like, I know he’s got blue eyes.”

And she distinctly remembers how Putin’s arms felt.

“They just, they were cold like, you know, they had a chill to them or something,” she mentioned. “You know, maybe [it was] cold in the auditorium or, you know, or wherever he was, you know, at first, they just, they were cold.”

Today Buckner is 38 years previous and says when she turned on her tv and noticed the entire horrific photographs of dying and struggling and destruction from the conflict in Ukraine, it shocked her. But compounding her shock is the truth that Putin — a person whose hand she shook, somebody who regarded her within the eyes — is behind all of it.

“Did I really sit there and meet a man who bombs innocent women and children?” she mentioned. Her sentences begin and cease as she talks about it. “I can’t … like really I was beside myself, and I kind of … I felt really overwhelmed.”

toggle caption Luke Frazza/AFP by way of Getty Images

Just south of Crawford, on the University of Texas, Robert Moser is a longtime professor or Russian politics and historical past. He recollects the so-called Crawford Summit and the questions he and his personal college students had on the time about Putin, who’d been in workplace lower than a yr and a half at that time.

“Is he the KGB guy, or is he a reformer that might allow the freedoms to persist and concentrate on economic reform?” he recalled.

Moser says we now know the trail Putin selected. “There was real interest and hope that there could be a better relationship between the United States and Russia, but it didn’t turn out that way.”

Mary Elise Sarotte, a Russia professional at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, says trying again, the Bush-Putin summit was a excessive level of U.S.-Russia relations this century. But she additionally cautions that it is an overstatement to explain the cooperation on show again then as really collegial.

“Both parties were getting what they wanted out of the summit, which is not the same thing as collegiality,” she mentioned. “And I think we in America, in a sense, were mistaking that for a deeper collegiality that was not in fact there.”

For Putin it was being seen as an equal. For Bush it was assist in organizing the worldwide effort to confront terrorism and teams like al-Qaida.

But Sarotte factors out that moments of friendship between adversaries, a thaw in chilly relations, are sometimes fleeting. And the camaraderie on show within the college gymnasium in Crawford light fully away inside a couple of quick years.

Could a second like was seen in Crawford ever come round once more?

Sarotte says historical past can definitely shock. She cites the surprising swiftness of the Berlin Wall coming down. But on U.S.-Russia relations, and amid the conflict in Ukraine, she says any future cooperative second appears very far-off.