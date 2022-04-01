With crime up and ridership down, Metro struggles to move homeless people off trains

At the doorway to a downtown subway station, Tracy Hellams sits on the bottom burning the hanging threads on her denims with a lighter to kill time. It is 3 a.m. and he or she and almost a dozen different homeless individuals linger within the subterranean vestibule, ready for the gates to open and the primary trains to return.

Hellams has had a chaotic life ever since she was 11 years outdated and her mother died, leaving her to bounce round foster houses in Orange County. At 54, she struggles with psychological sickness and dependancy to crack and alcohol. She hears voices and doesn’t wish to be close to different drug customers who would possibly “trigger” her.

The trains are her refuge.

“I have been on the trains for four to six years,” she mentioned. “ I feel safer on the train.”

John Hargrave, PATH outreach employee, proper, talks to Tracy Hellams, heart, resting on the entrance of seventh Street Metro station. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Unhoused residents have lengthy discovered shelter within the quiet, climate-controlled confines of the Metro Transportation Authority system, sleeping in stations and on trains and buses. But their numbers have exploded in recent times — together with these of the final homeless inhabitants — unnerving some commuters and hindering the company’s efforts to spice up ridership figures that tanked through the pandemic.

Like libraries and parks, Metro has discovered itself thrust into the guts of the area’s homeless disaster, pressured to change into a de facto social companies company of its personal. In 2018, it launched the primary of its type outreach initiative to search out and provide shelter to homeless riders. The program began as a $1.2-million project and has mushroomed right into a $27.5-million initiative that features an 80-bed shelter and dozens of outreach staff.

But the issue simply retains rising. There are hundreds of encampments on or close to Metro-owned property, services, and rights-of-way. The company counted 5,700 homeless riders on their system in August.

Steve Fiechter, a director with Metro’s outreach program run by People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH, mentioned the homeless riders are sometimes extra remoted and have extra critical behavioral points than these dwelling in encampments on the streets. Riders complain about harassment and disturbing outbursts, about dirty seats and elevators reeking of urine. So do Metro’s personal staff, who need the company to get tough on removing homeless people from the system, based on its personal surveys.

Some officers worry the scenario is stopping a rebound in ridership at a time record-high fuel costs would possibly in any other case lure commuters into mass transit.

Homeless individuals look forward to the gates to open at seventh Street Metro station. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

At the seventh Street Metro Center the place dozens of homeless individuals have been sleeping in current months, social staff have been making an attempt to persuade Hellams to just accept a shelter mattress within the predawn hours of a current Tuesday. She may get in a mattress tonight, they instructed her. Throughout the evening, they succeeded in ferrying seven individuals in Ubers to the company’s shelter in South Los Angeles.

But Hellams was reluctant. She didn’t wish to be caught in a communal room with others at a shelter.

“I was trying to get him to give me a room by myself, because I like to do my art. I am also a poet,” she mentioned.

Metro isn’t alone among the many nation’s transportation companies to have seen the variety of homeless individuals on their system rise through the pandemic as shelters closed and commuters stayed house, based on a study released by UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies.

“It’s a big dilemma,” mentioned Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, the lead writer and professor of city planning at UCLA. “The agencies to a certain extent, and rightly so, feel that they are in a transportation business and they have to deal with a challenge that is not of their own making.”

Homeless individuals sleep in entrance of the closed gates of seventh Street Metro station (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Metro, like many different companies, has been tapping transportation {dollars} to pay for homeless companies in hopes of luring again commuters.

Last yr, Metro Chief Executive Stephanie Wiggins moved homeless technique from the safety and regulation enforcement division to the chief suite, beneath the supervision of Senior Director of Special Projects Desarae Jones.

Jones, who has volunteered in feeding, sheltering and aiding homeless teams since she was 10, mentioned the company will deal with individuals equally no matter their housing standing.

“We were not just asking people to leave our system,” she mentioned. “We are out there saying we want to help you. We want to help you get housing. We want to help you get home and that’s what Metro’s goal is, to help people get home and to get to the places they need to go.”

But its effectiveness is tough to gauge. Since 2017, social staff have reached about 10,000 homeless people on the Metro system. Only 1 / 4 of these have been positioned in housing. In March 2021, the company started to pay for a shelter operated by Home at Last with social staff making an attempt to register individuals like Hellams in any respect hours of the evening. But in January, a report from the workplace of Metro’s chief of workers Nicole Englund discovered “no meaningful reduction in the number of unhoused observed on Metro’s system.”

At the identical time, violent crimes on the system jumped 36% final yr, based on Metro information, with aggravated assaults, rapes and homicides rising for the second yr in a row. And some high-profile crimes involving homeless individuals have jolted leaders of Metro.

Left, a homeless man waits for the gates to open on the seventh Street Metro station at 3 a.m. Right, a homeless man sleeps contained in the station. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

In January, a homeless individual with psychological well being issues attacked Sandra Shells, an emergency room nurse and avid transit user, close to a bus cease by Union Station. She was slapped, pushed and fell and hit her head, based on authorities, in an unprovoked assault that killed her.

“The murder of Ms. Shells exposes our shortcomings,” County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, a Metro board member, instructed her colleagues. “People in cognitive crisis are often ignored and hardly reached. When we finally do make contact, sometimes it’s too little too late.”

Metro officers have closed the historic Union Station, as soon as a 24-hour operation, in a single day to stem the wave of people who go there to sleep, curling up within the gardens and hallways.

Supervisor Hilda Solis, a Metro board member who represents the downtown space, pushed ahead a measure to extend the company’s work with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in order that disaster groups can reply to experiences of individuals in cognitive misery on the Metro in lieu of armed sheriff’s deputies.

“I think what we’re doing is prioritizing prevention, safety and public awareness and providing those tools,” Solis instructed the board earlier this yr.

In March, a homeless individual pushed a person from behind onto the tracks at seventh and Metro. The sufferer suffered head accidents and fractured ribs. Inglewood Mayor James Butts, a Metro board member and former police chief, mentioned he doesn’t need the crime blown up and painted out of proportion to the precise variety of crimes. But he admits these incidents damage the Metro model.

A workforce of People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) staff verify on the welfare of homeless individuals sleeping on the entrance of seventh Street Metro station. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

“When these incidents that happen, that are devastating to people and life-threatening, when they are broad brushed as this is a problem with homeless on the system, you’ve lost,” he mentioned.

The company is now in search of a advisor to give you a strategic homeless plan. Meanwhile, the board is pushing ahead a $40-million initiative known as “reimagining public safety” that may add ambassadors aimed toward bettering riders’ expertise, elevator attendants for passengers and an emergency button for riders. And subsequent week, Metro is launching a cleanup marketing campaign on the stations the place riders will “be reminded” of widespread courtesy with posters and fliers.

Around 4 a.m. Hellams walked to the platform the place trains that ferry commuters throughout dozens of miles of the traffic-clogged area from Santa Monica to North Hollywood have been arriving. She deliberate to go to Long Beach. She carried nothing however a plastic bag full of oatmeal and a sack of sugar.

Before she did, she recited her poem.

“There’s a time when a person loses their self in the crazy world alone without nobody else,” the poem begins.