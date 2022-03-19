With gas prices soaring over the Ukraine war, here’s a plan to cut oil consumption

toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP

With gasoline costs hovering, the International Energy Agency says it is time to reduce oil use dramatically. The power group has a 10-point plan to do this, suggesting a spread of actions — from slicing freeway velocity limits to launching car-free Sundays in huge cities.

Global gasoline costs have surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine final month, with U.S. gasoline costs setting a new national record of greater than $4 per gallon.

As the U.S. and its allies proceed to levy financial sanctions on Russia, markets have been bracing for severe disruptions to crude provides. Earlier this month, U.S. oil costs rose to as excessive as $130.50 per barrel, the best since 2008.

In response, the IEA has launched a listing of proposed actions to ease strains and value pains for oil as the height consumption months of July and August are quickly approaching.

“As a result of Russia’s appalling aggression against Ukraine, the world may well be facing its biggest oil supply shock in decades, with huge implications for our economies and societies,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

The United States and 30 different international locations within the IEA have already moved to launch 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves. “… we can also take action on demand to avoid the risk of a crippling oil crunch,” Birol added.

The IEA says its plan would reduce oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day inside 4 months of implementation — which it mentioned would equal the oil demand of all of the vehicles in China.

With a majority of oil demand coming from transportation, the plan principally focuses on learn how to use much less oil getting folks and items from place to position.

Some short-term measures beneficial are decreasing velocity limits on highways by at the least 10 kilometers per hour (about 6 mph), implementing car-free Sundays in cities, making public transportation cheaper and incentivizing strolling and biking.

The IEA additionally suggests encouraging folks to earn a living from home as much as three days every week the place potential.

The group checked out air journey as one other alternative to chop down on international oil consumption, recommending that companies keep away from utilizing air journey when alternate options exist and that people ought to think about using high-speed and evening trains when potential.

It additionally highlights that adopting electrical and extra environment friendly automobiles will lower oil demand into the long run.

This story initially appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.