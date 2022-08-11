With inflation still running hot, Social Security recipients could see $1,900 boost next year

Older American and others on Social Security may get a big bump of their annual cost-of-living adjustment subsequent yr, with consultants forecasting that the standard recipient may obtain a further $1,900 in 2023 to maintain up with inflation.

Many seniors have struggled this yr as their 2022 bump, 5.9%, lagged the most well liked inflation in 40 years. Consumer costs cooled in July as gasoline costs dropped, however inflation stays scorching scorching — up 8.5% from a yr in the past.

The Social Security Administration bases its annual COLA adjustment on inflation information from July, August and September, with the company saying its official hike in mid-October. With information now obtainable for a type of three months, seniors may see a median month-to-month improve of 9.6%, in keeping with the Senior Citizens League. If inflation continues to ease, seniors may lastly get a break in 2023 and shut the advantages hole that many are actually experiencing.

Based on the typical month-to-month advantage of $1,656 in 2022, a 9.6% enhance would quantity to a month-to-month acquire of about $159 and an annual acquire of $1,900, the nonpartisan group mentioned.

“A high COLA will be eagerly anticipated to address an ongoing shortfall in benefits that Social Security beneficiaries are experiencing in 2022 as inflation runs higher than their 5.9% COLA,” mentioned Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare coverage analyst on the Senior Citizens League, in an electronic mail.

The Social Security Administration bases its annual advantages adjustment on a barely completely different index, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), a basket of products and providers which are usually purchased by employees.

The CPI-W elevated 9.1% in July, the Labor Department mentioned on Wednesday.

Falling brief by $58 a month

To make certain, there are nonetheless two months of knowledge but to go, and the Social Security COLA may find yourself being greater or decrease, relying on inflation’s trajectory in August and September. Johnson mentioned she is estimating a COLA vary from a low of 9.3% to a excessive of 10.1%, with 9.6% most certainly given the latest information.

The common month-to-month profit for the present yr stands at about $1,656, however that’s falling brief by about $58 per thirty days for the standard senior, Johnson mentioned.

That could also be pushing extra seniors to depend on authorities help applications, she added. In 2021, about 37% of seniors who have been surveyed by the group mentioned they obtained help from applications for low-income individuals. Prior to the pandemic, about 16% of seniors obtained needs-based help, in keeping with Census information.

“This suggests that the pandemic and inflation have caused significantly higher numbers of adults living on fixed incomes to turn to these programs to supplement their Social Security and Medicare benefits as prices have continued to climb,” Johnson famous.

Medicare premiums: How excessive?

Many seniors acquired slammed this yr when the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment didn’t match inflation — after which acquired walloped once more attributable to a 14.5% premium hike for Medicare’s Part B, which covers physician visits and outpatient care, in addition to some medicine.

Medicare prices surged due to the plan’s protection of the costly and controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. But Medicare has mentioned it could restrict use of Aduhelm, whereas its producer reduce the drug’s value.

Because of these developments, it is doable that Part B premiums might not improve a lot in 2023, Johnson mentioned.