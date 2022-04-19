With liberation of Azerbaijani lands, great opportunity for peace in the region has opened – Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. With the liberation from the
occupation of Azerbaijani lands, an amazing alternative has opened up
to attain lasting peace within the area, Turkish President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan mentioned throughout an occasion organized for ambassadors
accredited in Turkey, Trend studies.
Speaking concerning the international points on the agenda, he mentioned that
Turkey continues the method of normalizing relations with
neighboring Armenia.
Touching on the methods to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian battle
and the Syrian disaster, in addition to different topical points, Erdogan
mentioned that attaining peace, stability and improvement on the planet
is the one proper method, and Turkey’s place on these points
stays unchanged.
At the occasion held on the Central Headquarters of the ruling
Justice and Development Party of Turkey, Azerbaijan was represented
by the nation’s ambassador Rashad Mammadov.