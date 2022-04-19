With liberation of Azerbaijani lands, great opportunity for peace in the region has opened – Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. With the liberation from the

occupation of Azerbaijani lands, an amazing alternative has opened up

to attain lasting peace within the area, Turkish President Recep

Tayyip Erdogan mentioned throughout an occasion organized for ambassadors

accredited in Turkey, Trend studies.

Speaking concerning the international points on the agenda, he mentioned that

Turkey continues the method of normalizing relations with

neighboring Armenia.

Touching on the methods to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian battle

and the Syrian disaster, in addition to different topical points, Erdogan

mentioned that attaining peace, stability and improvement on the planet

is the one proper method, and Turkey’s place on these points

stays unchanged.

At the occasion held on the Central Headquarters of the ruling

Justice and Development Party of Turkey, Azerbaijan was represented

by the nation’s ambassador Rashad Mammadov.