Editor’s Note: This story is a part of As Equals, CNN’s ongoing sequence on gender inequality. For details about how the sequence is funded and extra, try our FAQs.





On May 8, Hong Kong is anticipated to usher in a brand new chief: John Lee, a police veteran-turned-security chief who will run, unopposed, for town’s high place as the one candidate backed by China’s ruling celebration.

The option to endorse Lee – a hardline safety official recognized for overseeing heavy crackdowns on town’s huge pro-democracy protests in 2019 and who has little policymaking experience when in comparison with town’s previous leaders – means that national security may continue to be prioritized above all else within the years to return.

Activists and students additionally say the transfer will solely additional hinder civil liberties and human rights, together with one which has already come beneath hearth: town’s embattled gender motion.

“If John Lee adopts the Mainland China model of managing civil society, this may bring about a further onslaught of Hong Kong’s once vibrant civil society,” says Diana Fu, Associate Professor of political science on the University of Toronto. “In the mainland model, civil society groups that advocate for liberal rights – including gender equality – are seen as conduits of Western influence.”

“Gender awareness has to be promoted from the bottom up,” stated Petula Ho, a neighborhood feminist scholar. “But it’s like the whole of society has given up on this issue.”

The previous a number of years have not been good for feminism and gender rights in Hong Kong. The pro-democracy protests that rocked town additionally noticed girls protestors reportedly trolled online and sparked #ProtestToo, a uncommon #MeToo-style sub-movement the place 1000’s gathered following allegations of sexual assault by the police. One criticism, filed by a young person who accused officers of gang rape throughout the protests, was dropped by the Department of Justice as a result of “contrary evidence.”

While praised for the active involvement of women protesters, the pro-democracy motion itself has additionally been criticized for sexism. Female authorities officers, cops and critics of the movement confronted sexualized insults and threats; frontline girls protesters have been idealized as martyrs, which some feminists have condemned because it presents girls as solely being of worth of their sacrifice.

“[The pro-democracy movement] has this populist element which has made it more patriarchal and more difficult for diversity and gender issues to exist,” stated Ho, who has researched these dynamics and informed CNN she’s confronted assaults on social media for her critiques.

Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong has made it tougher to advocate for any causes, not to mention gender-related ones.

Since the implementation of the national security law in 2020, over 50 civil society teams, from commerce and lecturers unions to pupil organizations, have disbanded. And greater than 180 people (together with activists and pro-democracy figures who’ve advocated for gender points) have been arrested for the reason that regulation was enacted in June 2020, in accordance with a tracker run by ChinaFile journal.

Following an overhaul of town’s electoral system to make sure loyalty to the Chinese state, pro-Beijing lawmakers and councilors now dominate town’s legislature. After the reforms, more than 200 district councilors have both resigned or been disqualified and plenty of have been arrested on nationwide safety grounds, forcing out virtually all opposition.

Those ousted embrace Tiffany Yuen, a former district councilor with a background of selling girls’s rights and Raymond Chan, Hong Kong’s first lawmaker who publicly recognized as homosexual, in addition to three different homosexual and lesbian district councilors.

Kenneth Cheung, a kind of councilors, democratically elected into workplace by voters in 2019 earlier than he was disqualified by authorities, stated the expulsion of pro-democracy politicians will additional scale back avenues for gender advocacy within the authorities.

Cheung stated many researchers and workplace workers engaged on gender-related initiatives with pro-democracy lawmakers are actually unemployed, and there may be now fewer progressive illustration on these points in public boards. The closing of progressive media retailers equivalent to Stand News has already weakened protection on these subjects, he added.

“When I look ahead at the next five to ten years, I feel depressed,” Cheung stated, explaining that democracy and progressive causes are intrinsically

linked. “Before, democratic politicians would raise issues about marginalized communities or invite questions. In the coming era, we probably won’t see this anymore.”

Political modifications have additionally hampered the gender activism of Lily Wong, a intercourse activist and former member of the now-disbanded pro-democracy group Demosisto. In 2020, Wong co-founded a YouTube channel exploring sex-related topics referred to as “Faan Hou ABC,” with Yuen and one other pro-democracy activist Ho Ka-yau.

The channel initially took off as a result of its pro-democracy stances, however was in a position to seize a wider viewers by linking points about intercourse and gender to democracy and liberal values.

“Compared to the 2014 Umbrella Movement, more women were accepted on the frontlines in 2019, which was a big change,” Wong informed CNN, including that whereas she too, like Ho, condemned the sexist habits by some protesters, the motion did positively affect individuals’s attitudes in direction of girls in different methods. “Although issues like gender were secondary, I think these secondary issues still progressed.”

When Yuen was charged with allegedly violating nationwide safety final yr, nevertheless, the ladies shut down the channel. “In the coming years, I think people will be more cautious when it comes to engaging with political causes,” Wong stated.

CNN put to the federal government the problems of shrinking civil society house, Carrie Lam’s file on gender initiatives and the allegations of sexual assualt by the police.

“The allegation is no further from the truth,” a authorities spokesperson informed CNN, including that the rights of Hong Kong residents are “protected in accordance with the law” however that “many freedoms and rights are not absolute, and can be restricted for reasons including protection of national security and public safety.”

In response to allegations of police misconduct, the spokesperson stated regulation enforcement companies take actions based mostly on “evidence,” are chargeable for sustaining public security, and can “exercise professional judgment to take appropriate actions, including using the minimum force as necessary.”

No remark was made concerning the out-going chief, Lam.

Hong Kong, nonetheless ready for its feminist rebellion



The future for progressive politics could look bleak now. But with regards to feminism and gender equality, Hong Kong has lengthy been a difficult atmosphere.

Unlike in different elements of the world, the #MeToo movement failed to get mainstream acceptance right here. Hong Kong has carried out properly on some gender equality metrics. The 2021 report from the Women’s Commission – set as much as promote the event of ladies in Hong Kong – reveals that over the previous decade girls outnumbered males in greater teaching programs funded by the University Grants Committee, and that their participation in some fields {and professional} roles had additionally grown.

However, many feminists say greater illustration has not translated into real equality and society stays deeply patriarchal.

Take sexual violence which Hong Kong’s Women’s Foundation described as a “pervasive, deeply concerning problem”. A 2021 survey by the Hong Kong Women’s Coalition on Equal Opportunities discovered that just about 40% of respondents (37.5%) say they skilled sexual violence of their lifetime – up from 15% when the survey was last conducted in 2013. Fear of being blamed and never believed have been reportedly two of the primary causes victims don’t search assist.

The Women’s Foundation, citing authorities figures, additionally published an infographic in 2019 that included particulars equivalent to “only 55% of women are in the workforce” and “Hong Kong has a gender pay gap of 22%”

In common tradition, sexist tropes, such because the stereotype of the “Kong girl” – a lady from Hong Kong who’s materialistic and pampered – additionally proceed to proliferate.

Even when town had a feminine chief government, Carrie Lam, few noticed her tenure as a win for ladies’s rights. Not solely did Lam overlook the problem of gender in her public addresses all through her time in workplace, she has additionally been accused of using the fact that she is a mother to deflect criticism of her actions.

“She used her image to justify certain actions and present herself as a good mother, as if by virtue of being a mother that [a positive] implication is there,” Ho informed CNN. “But then of course people really don’t think she’s motherly at all, she is somebody who we think is against ethics of care.”

Some would possibly say that Hong Kong in current instances has seen extra progress on LGBTQ+ points than on girls’s rights, however China’s hardening stance on LGBTQ+ activism on the mainland has additionally began to trickle down into Hong Kong politics, sparking considerations over a brand new surge in conservatism.

In the run as much as the Gay Games – a global sporting, arts and tradition occasion organized for the LGBTQ+ group – some pro-Beijing lawmakers have condemned the event which is because of happen in November 2023, calling it a “threat to national security” and a guise via which to advertise political causes.

While the LGBTQ+ group has seen some legal victories in recent times, town has no legal protections in opposition to discrimination on the premise of sexual orientation and gender id, and same-sex marriage has but to be legalized. “I’m really concerned. The situation is getting worse,” says Alvin Cheung, a homosexual activist and social employee.

Despite the extra repressive political environment, there are nonetheless small teams and people creating secure areas to speak about gender and sexuality, significantly on-line, in accordance with Grace Ting, assistant professor of gender research on the University of Hong Kong.

Ming Chan, a transgender activist in her 20s, is one in all them. In 2020, she helped co-found Quarks, a trans and non-binary youth assist group that now has some 2,700 followers on social media.

Chan says some communities like hers are thriving, as a result of after the pro-democracy motion, extra persons are realizing that they’ll affect society in several methods.

“I’m lucky to have such a space,” Chan informed CNN. “I believe some of the energies generated from the political movement have been transferred to the gender equality and feminist movement, because it’s a field where you can still do something.”

Women Behaving Badly: Ma Anand Sheela (1949 – current)



Written by Adie Vanessa Offiong

Ma Anand Sheela was comparatively unknown to many past India and the US, previous to the discharge of the 2018 six-part Netflix documentary, Wild Wild Country.

The piece, showed her because the fearless proper hand and private secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (often known as Osho), founding father of the Rajneesh movement, which attracted devotees from world wide to its base within the Oregon desert. The motion is now largely recognized for a sequence of legal actions it carried out, together with one of America’s largest immigration frauds and the biggest bioterror assault within the nation, orchestrated by Sheela. Despite this, she nonetheless maintains a following.

Born Sheela Ambalal Patel right into a rich Mumbai household in India, Ma Anand Sheela studied linguistics at Baroda University, India and Art at Montclair State College in New Jersey, where she met her first husband, Marc Silverman. She married 3 times.

After University, Sheela was launched to Rajneesh by her father, who noticed him as a religious trainer, and he or she is alleged to have been immediately dedicated to him.

She is now described as the mastermind behind Rajneesh’s dealings and admits to Australia’s 60 Minutes to being the one with the flexibility to place his “dreams and vision” into apply.

In 1984, Sheela orchestrated a large-scale bioterror assault, contaminating the salad bars at ten eating places in Oregon in hope of rendering individuals unable to vote and assist sway a county election in favour of the cult’s personal candidates. The assault, sickened 751 individuals and put 45 in hospital.

In 1986, she was charged with immigration fraud, tried homicide, wiretapping and conspiracy to tamper with client merchandise. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in jail, in accordance with a Swiss Info report. She was released for good habits after 39 months, paid a $470,000 effective and was deported, in accordance with an Associated Press report.

She at present lives in Switzerland the place she runs two residential houses for individuals with psychological sicknesses.

