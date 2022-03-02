With roadblocks, rifles and Ukrainian flags, Kyiv residents brace for arrival of huge Russian convoy | CNN



Kyiv, Ukraine

A drive by central Kyiv leaves no room for doubt. This is a metropolis getting ready for a significant Russian attack.

Rows of concrete panels organized in maze-like formations. Anti-tank highway blocks. Piles of sandbags. Improvised limitations constructed of random items of metallic, wooden, previous tires or something that was at hand.

And in every single place you look, there are blue and yellow Ukrainian flags.

The metropolis is uncannily quiet. Many individuals have fled in current days. Those who’ve stayed are hunkered down in bomb shelters, basements and subway stations.

The checkpoints dotted alongside town’s entry factors are manned by abnormal Ukrainians. These usually are not troopers. Every week in the past, many of those males would have been at work, or having fun with day without work with their mates and households.

Now, they’re able to defend their nation’s capital.

Oleksiy Goncharenko was guarding one of many checkpoints in Kyiv on Tuesday, armed with the rifle he picked up final week after answering the decision from Ukrainian authorities to organize to defend the nation.

It was bitterly chilly, and Goncharenko was working in shifts, with different volunteers. When not on the checkpoint, he says he’s on the base, serving to wherever he can: “Humanitarian help, helping people to get [to places], organizing transport, sharing information.”

Goncharenko will not be — and has by no means been — a navy man. He is a member of Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament,

“I’m not a professional soldier at all, but I can try and I can do my best and I will do it if Russian forces enter Kyiv,” he advised CNN.

Most of the lads on the checkpoints are smiling. When a automotive passes by, they greet its passengers, wave and want them a protected journey, wherever they’re going.

A person carrying glasses, a camouflage hat and woolly gloves with six of their 10 fingertips minimize off flashes a fast V-sign and waves.

The males right here try to maintain morale excessive, although they know solely too nicely that the enemy they’re dealing with is significantly better outfitted.

Russia has amassed a 40-mile-long (64-kilometer) navy convoy – made up of armored autos, tanks, towed artillery and different logistical autos – that’s approaching the outskirts of Kyiv.

Most – however not all – of the lads within the capital’s streets are outfitted with rifles. They are stationed alongside the highway that connects Kyiv’s metropolis middle with its suburbs.

Armbands normal from a bit of yellow tape point out they’re a part of the Territorial Defense Forces, a department of Ukraine’s armed forces that’s comprised largely of volunteers. Tens of hundreds have joined up in current days.

Some look very, very younger, carrying tracksuit bottoms and sneakers. In freezing chilly climate, town’s defenders – together with everybody else in Kyiv – await no matter is but to return.