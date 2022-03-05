With Russia shunned, Botswana’s president seeks top spot in diamond trade | Fin24

Botswana, the world’s second-largest diamond producer, is in search of a extra outstanding function within the business as No. 1 participant Russia faces worldwide outrage following its invasion of Ukraine.

The southern African nation is vying to host a everlasting new headquarters and secretariat for the Kimberley Process, which seeks to fight commerce within the gems from battle areas, a part of the federal government’s effort to show the nation into a worldwide business hub. Income from diamonds have helped Botswana, which was among the many world’s 25 poorest international locations, attain upper-middle earnings standing.

“We have the most to lose if diamonds are badly managed,” Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi mentioned in an interview in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. “We have used everything we’ve got from diamonds for schools, for roads, for medicine, for developing our human resource.”

The Kimberley Process was initiated in 2003 by governments, civil rights teams and business gamers to extend transparency and try to remove commerce in so-called “blood diamonds.” While it has established a mechanism to hint the origin of the stones, which has curtailed the illicit commerce, the US and teams akin to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have referred to as for it to have a broader mandate and handle extra wide-ranging points akin to human rights abuses.

Ukraine struggle

Botswana, which took over the rotating chairmanship of the Kimberley Process plenary from Russia after its final session in November, will go up towards China and Austria to host the watchdog’s everlasting secretariat. It’s unclear when the winner shall be named or when the following Kimberley Process plenary shall be held, partly due to the struggle in Ukraine.

Masisi’s administration is monitoring the combating and the impact it might need on the diamond market. The nation held a profitable gem public sale final month, and doesn’t anticipate the struggle to have any speedy impression.

Over the long run, sanctions towards Russia may curtail demand for its gems, which might push up costs from stones produced elsewhere, however there it a restrict as to how a lot they’ll rise earlier than demand tails off, Masisi mentioned.

Most of Botswana’s gems are mined by Debswana, a three way partnership between the federal government and Anglo American Plc unit De Beers. A ten-year diamond-sales pact between the federal government and De Beers expired in 2020, however has been prolonged till the top of June this yr.

New deal

Masisi, 59, who has been pushing for the business to create extra jobs and for extra diamonds to be reduce and polished in his nation, mentioned neither he nor De Beers need one other extension and are busy negotiating a substantive new deal. It took years to barter the final deal, which led to De Beers shifting all its diamond promoting and sorting employees to Botswana from London.

“We want to get into the whole value chain,” mentioned Masisi, who has been in workplace since 2018. “We want to be the best bearers of knowledge on diamonds in the world.”

Botswana depends on diamonds to generate 90% of its exports. Debswana offered 38.1 billion pula ($3.3 billion) of tough diamonds final yr, probably the most since 2016 and virtually 61% greater than in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic affected auctions and retail gross sales.

Prices have surged over latest months, pushed by elevated demand amongst U.S. customers, who purchase about half the world’s diamond jewellery. The closure of one of many world’s greatest mines has additionally put strain on provide.

Other interview highlights: