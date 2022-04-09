With the Optimism of Spring, Some Stars Reappear Out West

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A calf, a hip and an elbow confirmed up at Angel Stadium this week, and it wasn’t a guy-goes-into-a-bar joke. Rather, because the solar rose within the west on a brand new baseball season, three physique components converged that, a technique or one other, will play pivotal roles within the A.L. West race.

Indeed, one of many beauties of a brand new season is that it not solely comes packaged with optimism and the promise of the approaching summer time however, for sure gamers, it additionally consists of muscular tissues and joints being again in a single piece after being strained, pulled, torn or frayed the 12 months earlier than.

It was Mike Trout’s proper calf, good to go for 2022 after a tear restricted him to solely 36 video games final 12 months. His Los Angeles Angels teammate, third baseman Anthony Rendon, was again within the lineup after surgical procedure final August to restore a proper hip impingement that minimize his season brief after 58 video games.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Houston will insert its one-time ace Justin Verlander into its rotation following Tommy John surgical procedure two Septembers in the past that together with different well being points has saved him out of baseball for all however one look since 2019.