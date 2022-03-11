With Ukraine under siege, Biden announces new trade sanctions to ‘squeeze’ Russia

Stepping up the financial strain on Russian President Vladimir Putin as he continues to assault Ukraine, President Joe Biden introduced Friday that at the side of different G-7 nations and the European Union, the U.S. will transfer to revoke “most favored nation” commerce standing for Russia.

“As Putin continues his merciless assault, the United States and allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia in the global stage,” Biden mentioned from the White House. “Revoking PNTR (permanent normal trade relations) for Russia is gonna make it harder for Russia to do business with the United States.”

The transfer to strip Russia of its favored nation standing would permit the U.S. and others to impose tariffs on a variety of Russian items.

Biden additionally introduced the U.S. is banning the import of sure items from Russia, together with seafood, vodka and diamonds.

“Putin is the aggressor. He cannot pursue a war threatening the very foundation to the international peace and stability and then ask for financial help,” Biden mentioned, including that the U.S. will communicate to the G-7 about Russia’s means to borrow the interpreter nationwide financial fund and world financial institution.

Additionally, Biden mentioned he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday morning forward of his remarks, and “told him — as I have each and every time I’ve spoken to him — that the United States stands with Ukraine and their bravely — as they bravely fight to defend their country and they are doing that.”

While every nation should droop normalized commerce relations on their very own, the announcement is one other instance of Western unity towards Putin as nations tighten the squeeze on Russia.

But the affect could not go so far as earlier financial sanctions. In 2019, Russia was the twentieth largest provider of products imports to the U.S., based on a commerce consultant, with mineral gas like oil and fuel as the highest import — which Biden has already banned earlier this week.

Over the previous two weeks, Russia has widened its assaults on main cities throughout Ukraine. The United Nations said Thursday that at the very least 549 civilians, 41 of whom had been youngsters, have died since Russia’s invasion started. At least 2.5 million have already fled the nation.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes,” that workplace mentioned.

As the specter of Russia taking on Kyiv and overthrowing Zelenskyy looms, the 40-mile Russian army convoy that was final seen northwest of Kyiv has repositioned across the capital metropolis, showing to take attackable positions.

“We remind Russian authorities that directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects as well as so-called bombardment in towns and villages and other forms of indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes,” mentioned the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell on Friday.

But Russia has doubled down, as a substitute, on its false claims that the U.S. and Ukraine are creating chemical or organic weapons to be used towards invading Russian forces. Russia is predicted to deliver the false accusation to the United Nations Security Council on Friday — sooner or later after a senior U.S. protection official warned that the U.S. has seen “indications” of Russia utilizing a possible false flag operation biochemical weapons as a pretext for the potential use of “these kinds of agents in an attack.”

Asked in regards to the accusation Friday, Biden mentioned he would not touch upon intelligence however warned Russia to not make such a transfer.

“Your White House has said that Russia may use chemical weapons, or create a false flag operation to use them,” a reporter mentioned. “What evidence have you seen showing that, and would the U.S. have a military response if Putin would launch a chemical attack?”

“I’m not going to speak about intelligence, but Russia would pay a huge price,” Biden replied.

As the scenario on-the-ground escalates, Republican senators have urged the Biden administration to ship Ukraine 29 MiG fighter jets Poland provided to supply to Ukraine – however provided that the U.S. transports them, which the Pentagon has not agreed to.

“Enough talk. People are dying. Send them the planes that they need,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, mentioned at a press convention Thursday. Ukraine, in the meantime, has pleaded with NATO, unsuccessfully, to implement a no-fly zone over the nation.

In response to claims that Russia could view the switch of MiGs as escalatory on behalf of the U.S., the GOP group scoffed, saying it was time for the U.S. to undertaking power on this battle and have Putin concern the U.S. for a change.

Vice President Kamala Harris, making stops throughout Europe to handle the disaster, mentioned Thursday that the administration is inching nearer to acknowledging struggle crimes by Russia, saying “Absolutely there should be an investigation and we should all be watching,” whereas White House press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned the U.S. should undergo “the legal assessment and review to make a formal conclusion.”

ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Conor Finnegan, Molly Nagle and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.