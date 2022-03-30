Sports
With Women’s IPL, Team India is going to be unbeatable in 10 years: Alyssa Healy | Cricket News – Times of India
WELLINGTON: Star Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has backed the BCCI‘s plan of launching a Women’s IPL subsequent 12 months and mentioned India can develop into unbeatable in 10 years owing to the franchise-based T20 league.
Last week, the BCCI introduced that it’s planning to begin the Women’s IPL by 2023, although the choice will want approval at its Annual General Meeting. The BCCI has proposed a six-team WIPL subsequent 12 months.
“The announcement is pretty great. It’s exactly where we thought the women’s game needed to go. That was like the next step,” Healy was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
“We’ve had a very profitable WBBL, and the Kia Super League went really well, now into the Hundred – there’s sort of some thriving domestic competitions, so to see the announcement of the IPL, in particular, to be able to grow the game in India is unbelievable.”
The 32-year-old Healy, who hit a belligerent century in opposition to West Indies on Wednesday to take Australia into the ODI World Cup closing, has lengthy been an advocate of a WIPL.
She featured within the inaugural one-off exhibition sport which was the precursor of the present four-match Women’s T20 Challenge, a contest which may even be held this 12 months.
“It (India) is such an untapped market, I feel, in the women’s game.
“With that many individuals, absolutely, they will be unbeatable in type of a 10-year time. They simply actually wanted a type of a leg-up in that home set-up to showcase what these superb girls can do, so it is actually thrilling.”
Healy, and other Australians, have not participated in the T20 Challenge since its first edition in 2018. A last-minute stalemate between the BCCI and Cricket Australia led to the Australians missing out on the Indian tournament in 2019.
A clash in the scheduling with the WBBL the following year led to the Australians, who made up the largest contingent of overseas players in the inaugural edition of the T20 Challenge, missing out for a second straight time.
