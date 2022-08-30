Witness corroborates Meghan Cremer murder accused’s police assault claim, shows court dog ‘bite’ scar | News24

Charles Daniels echoed homicide accused Jeremy Sias’ claims of being assaulted by the police after being arrested in reference to Meghan Cremer’s disappearance.

He had been tasked by Sias to discover a purchaser for Cremer’s stolen automotive.

Daniels confirmed Judge Elizabeth Baartman a small scar he claims he sustained after a police canine was set on him.

Jeremy Sias’ former co-accused on Monday corroborated his police assault claims, pointing to a small scar the place he alleges a K9 Unit canine bit into his abdomen.

Charles Daniels, 41, was arrested shortly earlier than Sias after he was caught driving Meghan Cremer’s stolen automotive with out quantity plates.

Cremer, 29, was strangled with a blue ribbon on 3 August 2019.

Daniels instructed the Western Cape High Court that the day earlier than he was taken into custody, Sias and his pals had arrived within the automobile at his home in Egoli casual settlement, asking him if he had a attainable purchaser for the automotive.

“He knows I am in the car business and can have the vehicle sold. He [and the passengers] got out and took the box of wine and Kentucky [Fried Chicken] that they had with them,” he testified.

Daniels lives on a principal street and drove the automotive to a extra central spot as a result of he didn’t need it parked in plain sight.

The subsequent day he went to the close by Jim se Bos casual settlement after finding a attainable purchaser. On his manner, he picked up Siraaj Jaftha, who would later change into the third accused within the matter.

The potential purchaser pulled out of the deal, Daniels stated, and he was later pulled over by the police whereas on his option to drop Jaftha at dwelling.

Charles Daniels outdoors the Western Cape High Court.

They had been arrested and brought to the police station, he stated, the place they had been assaulted and had their toes kicked out from beneath them.

“They asked us where the woman was, the owner of the vehicle. We didn’t know what they were referring to and I told the detective I got the car from ‘Bompie’ [Sias’s nickname],” he stated.

Sias had instructed him he had “got” the automotive in Stellenbosch, Daniels testified.

He took the officers to the place Sias lived. The officers discovered him in a neighbouring dwelling, belonging to his associate’s brother.

At the police station’s parking space, Daniels stated he and Sias had been tied collectively and requested the place the lady was.

Meghan Cremer.

“I told them I don’t know anything about a woman. Then started assaulting me and Jeremy.”

He stated a white plank was used to beat them, though he managed to dodge the blows whereas Sias was “hit the most”.

Their toes had been once more kicked from beneath him, he stated, and their palms had been cuffed collectively and used to pull them throughout the ground.

The assault continued, he claimed, and the officers then went to fetch canines to assault them.

“They held the dogs close enough to almost bite us. But the dog managed to bite me on the stomach. I have a scar here,” he instructed Judge Elizabeth Baartman.

He lifted his garments, exhibiting her a tiny scar simply above his groin, about half a centimetre huge.

The canine didn’t handle to sink its enamel into him, he clarified, saying it had simply “pinched” him.

Sias had been sporting gumboots, he instructed the court docket, and the canine had “pulled apart” his footwear.

They had been then taken contained in the police station to have their statements taken earlier than being positioned within the holding cells.

Charles Daniels factors out a scar he claims was inflicted by a police canine.

The following day he was interrogated by officers from Grassy Park police.

“They said they know I steal and deal in cars. They asked me to give my cooperation and please inform them of the whereabouts of the lady.”

He stated he later learnt that Sias had led police to Cremer’s physique.

Daniels and Jaftha had been however charged with the homicide, automotive theft and defeating the ends of justice. Bail was denied.

Daniels stated once they had been taken to Pollsmoor Prison, they had been assaulted by the warders who had examine them within the media.

“There was a time where we had to hide from the [warders] between other inmates. They said ons het die vrou opgeklim [we had raped her] and as they said these words, they would assault us.”

Daniels and Jaftha’s case was later separated from Sias, who’s alone standing trial for the homicide.

Daniels pleaded responsible to the cost of possession of stolen property and was handed a 4 12 months sentence, of which he served a 12 months.

The case towards Jaftha was withdrawn.

Meghan Cremer's mom, Gill, pictured outdoors court docket.

Daniels is a defence witness in a trial-within-a-trial, by which Sias is difficult the admissibility of statements he made to police saying he had killed Cremer, previous to him main authorities to the place she had been dumped on 3 August 2019.

He contends he stated this after he was assaulted, threatened, promised a lesser sentence in a decrease court docket, and never correctly knowledgeable that he had the correct to authorized illustration.

Sias has maintained all through his trial that he had discovered her useless physique within the boot of her Toyota Auris after taking the automotive for a joyride. According to him, he had found it parked on the Vadelandsche Rietvlei farm, the place he labored and Cremer lived, with the important thing within the ignition.

He denies killing her.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Emily van Wyk identified the variations between Daniels and Sias’ variations.

The homicide accused had alleged {that a} gun had been held towards Daniels’ head throughout their alleged ordeal. Daniels, nevertheless, stated he couldn’t recall that occuring.

“A firearm is something I would definitely remember,” he stated.

Jeremy Sias.

According to Daniels, there had been quite a few canines with the law enforcement officials who had arrested him. Sias and the sergeants concerned in apprehending them testified there had solely been one canine.

Daniels had additionally talked about {that a} passerby was arrested with him and Jaftha, as officers had believed she had been with them. She was later launched, he testified.

Both claimed they’d been assaulted with a pole. However, their measurements of the weapon differed, in addition to how they had been overwhelmed.

Sias had claimed they’d been hit with it. But in response to Daniels, police had swung it at them like a cricket bat.

“We were cuffed together – one hand each. I dodged and used Jeremy as a shield,” Daniels testified.

Van Wyk put it to him that Sias had made no point out of the 2 of them being dragged by the cuffs, however claimed the officer had tramped on it whereas they stood.

Daniels caught to his model.

“[Police] are used to assaulting [suspects]; they are cowards. I have been arrested before – every time they do the same thing. I don’t know if they were bullied as little ones,” he added.

Van Wyk requested Daniels why he had not sought medical consideration for the wound inflicted by the canine.

“It was just a scratch. It was open, but the blood didn’t flow,” he responded.

Daniels stated he and Jaftha at one level demanded to know from Sias “what was happening” as he was repeatedly collected from the holding cells.

“I realised it was one thing critical [because of how badly they assaulted us]. I’ve been arrested many instances for possession of stolen automobiles and automotive theft.”

He, nevertheless, was not ready to go to jail for homicide, he stated.

The trial was postponed to subsequent week Thursday for argument.